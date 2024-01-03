en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

From Ukraine to Canada: The Karida Family’s Successful Integration Journey

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
From Ukraine to Canada: The Karida Family’s Successful Integration Journey

In the serene landscape of Canada, a family from Mariupol, Ukraine, has woven a tapestry of resilience and adaptation. The Karida family, comprising Liliya and Zhenya Karida and their daughters Afina and Yuna, have not only transitioned but thrived in their new home, a year after their arrival. It’s a heartening tale of how the human spirit can rise above the most challenging circumstances and find solace in the unfamiliar.

From Mariupol to Canada: A Journey of Hope

The Karidas, fleeing the uncertainties of Mariupol, found their sanctuary in Canada. They found a home close to a picturesque lake, and their daughters, Afina and Yuna, have embraced their new school with enthusiasm. For the Karidas, Canada has become more than a refuge – it is now their home.

A Neighbor’s Hand: The Role of Jennifer Rodger

However, the story of their successful integration isn’t complete without mentioning their neighbor, Jennifer Rodger. Jennifer proved to be more than just a friendly face next door. She played a significant role in their integration, setting up a support group on Facebook, ‘Port Dover Support for Ukrainian Refugees’, and later assisting Liliya in establishing her home business, ‘Pastilab Creations’.

Pastilab Creations: Rebuilding Life Through Business

Pastilab Creations focuses on creative dried foods, harking back to Liliya’s Ukrainian roots. Jennifer’s assistance extended beyond the initial business idea – she helped with registration, licensing, and even attracting customers. Liliya’s home business has not only become a source of income but also a symbol of her family’s resilience and their successful integration into Canadian society.

The Karida family’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of community support and the indomitable human spirit. Liliya acknowledges Jennifer’s impact on their lives, crediting her with their successful adaptation and integration into their new home. As they continue to thrive in Canada, their story serves as a beacon of hope for other families seeking refuge and a new beginning.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Orlans Residents Challenge City's Traffic Calming Measures
Orlans’ residents are voicing concerns about habitual speeding on Hunter’s Run Drive, pointing their fingers at the brief duration of the traffic light at the intersection with Jeanne D’Arc Boulevard. This ongoing issue has led to frustration among locals, who feel the city’s traffic calming measures are insufficient and ineffective. Dissatisfaction with Traffic Calming Measures
Orlans Residents Challenge City's Traffic Calming Measures
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
9 mins ago
Affordability Tops Canadians' Concerns Entering 2024
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report
14 mins ago
UPEI Unveils Five-Year Action Plan in Response to Bullying and Harassment Report
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover
7 mins ago
Calgary Values its Public Trees at $1.3 Billion in a Bid to Preserve Green Cover
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
8 mins ago
Razor Energy Corp. Production Suffers Amid Dispute with Gas Plant Operator
The Economic Implications of Raising Children in Canada
8 mins ago
The Economic Implications of Raising Children in Canada
Latest Headlines
World News
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
11 seconds
Ka'imi Fairbairn: The Houston Texans' Golden Leg
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
46 seconds
Bitter Dispute Over Police Reform Bill Erupts in New York City
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
46 seconds
Dawson High School Triumphs over Alief Taylor in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
54 seconds
Ajman Half Marathon: A Step Forward in Promoting Community Health and Fitness
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
2 mins
Siraj-ul-Haq Kick-Starts Jamaat-i-Islami's Election Campaign with a Call for Change
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2 mins
Porosome Therapeutics' Breakthrough Offers New Hope for Cystic Fibrosis Treatment
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
2 mins
2023-24 High School Basketball Season: Milestones, Reschedules, and Tournaments
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
3 mins
Lee Nicholls Reflects on Manchester City History Ahead of Clash
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
3 mins
Justice Tashi Rabstan Spearheads Dental Health Initiative in J&K Central Jail
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
43 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
55 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app