From Ukraine to Canada: The Karida Family’s Successful Integration Journey

In the serene landscape of Canada, a family from Mariupol, Ukraine, has woven a tapestry of resilience and adaptation. The Karida family, comprising Liliya and Zhenya Karida and their daughters Afina and Yuna, have not only transitioned but thrived in their new home, a year after their arrival. It’s a heartening tale of how the human spirit can rise above the most challenging circumstances and find solace in the unfamiliar.

From Mariupol to Canada: A Journey of Hope

The Karidas, fleeing the uncertainties of Mariupol, found their sanctuary in Canada. They found a home close to a picturesque lake, and their daughters, Afina and Yuna, have embraced their new school with enthusiasm. For the Karidas, Canada has become more than a refuge – it is now their home.

A Neighbor’s Hand: The Role of Jennifer Rodger

However, the story of their successful integration isn’t complete without mentioning their neighbor, Jennifer Rodger. Jennifer proved to be more than just a friendly face next door. She played a significant role in their integration, setting up a support group on Facebook, ‘Port Dover Support for Ukrainian Refugees’, and later assisting Liliya in establishing her home business, ‘Pastilab Creations’.

Pastilab Creations: Rebuilding Life Through Business

Pastilab Creations focuses on creative dried foods, harking back to Liliya’s Ukrainian roots. Jennifer’s assistance extended beyond the initial business idea – she helped with registration, licensing, and even attracting customers. Liliya’s home business has not only become a source of income but also a symbol of her family’s resilience and their successful integration into Canadian society.

The Karida family’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of community support and the indomitable human spirit. Liliya acknowledges Jennifer’s impact on their lives, crediting her with their successful adaptation and integration into their new home. As they continue to thrive in Canada, their story serves as a beacon of hope for other families seeking refuge and a new beginning.