From Personal Struggle to Global Awareness: Cassidy Megan’s Crusade Against Epilepsy

On March 26th, the world dons purple apparel, marking Purple Day—an epilepsy awareness day initiated in 2008 by a nine-year-old Canadian girl, Cassidy Megan. Today, Cassidy, a beacon of resilience and advocacy, shares her journey living with epilepsy, highlighting the struggles she has faced and the dire need for improved patient support.

Living with Epilepsy: Cassidy’s Story

Cassidy was diagnosed with complex partial epilepsy at the tender age of seven. She found herself shunned from social activities, a casualty of the misconceptions surrounding her condition. Her epilepsy evolved as she grew older, escalating to grand mal seizures that took a toll on her mental health and academic performance. The social exclusion coupled with the severity of her condition led her to confront depression, a common yet overlooked consequence of epilepsy.

The Burden of Affording Treatment

The battle against epilepsy extends beyond the physical and psychological toll—it takes a financial hit. Cassidy’s mother, bearing the brunt of high medical expenses, had to relinquish her medications to afford her daughter’s. The cost of anti-seizure medications remains a substantial issue for families grappling with epilepsy. Dr. Eduard Bercovici, director of the Southern Ontario Epilepsy Clinic, underscores the financial barriers patients encounter, especially with the advent of new medications.

The Financial Predicament with New Medications

One such newly introduced medication is Xcopri (cenobamate tablets), hailed for its efficacy in controlling seizures. However, it is not incorporated into Nova Scotia’s Family Pharmacare Program, leaving patients to shoulder the cost. The steep price of these medications often leaves patients wrestling to afford their treatment, impairing their ability to work and maintain financial stability. Overcoming epilepsy thus becomes a challenge not only of health but of wealth.

A Call for Better Support and Awareness

As she spearheads awareness through initiatives like Purple Day, Cassidy’s plea to the world extends beyond just understanding epilepsy. She calls for more financial support and coverage of essential medications, to lighten the monetary burden borne by patients and their families. Her vision is a world where quality of life for those affected by epilepsy is not compromised by the cost of their condition.