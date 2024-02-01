From Loss to Entrepreneurship: The Rise of Kindred Media and Launch of Talon Media

In a tale of resilience and entrepreneurial spirit, Shay Smith, the founder of Kindred Media Company, has successfully transitioned from a corporate marketing professional to the head of an emerging full-service marketing agency. The inception of Kindred Media, born out of personal loss and a drive to realize his dreams, is an inspiring journey of seizing opportunities and turning them into a successful venture.

From Personal Loss to Professional Gain

In 2021, the loss of Smith's mother to ALS, a devastating neurodegenerative disease, served as a poignant reminder of the transience of life. This personal tragedy ignited a spark in Smith to pursue his entrepreneurial aspirations. While this decision was marked by an emotional upheaval, Smith found unwavering support in his wife, Noel, who stood by him as he embarked on this new journey.

Kindred Media: A Garage Start-up to a Full-Fledged Agency

Kindred Media was launched in February 2023, with operations beginning in Smith's garage. In just a year, the company has established itself in downtown Vancouver and has become a reputable name in the field. The agency, while specializing in video production, provides a suite of services including website development, social media management, product branding, marketing strategy, photography, and commercial video services. The versatility of Kindred Media has allowed it to position itself as an 'in-house marketing ally' for businesses, focusing on comprehensive solutions rather than individual tactics.

Building Relationships and Expanding Horizons

Smith and his team have consistently worked towards building a strong reputation with their local clients. Their commitment to producing high-quality content has been instrumental in their success. As Kindred Media continues to grow, plans for expansion include the construction of a production studio and the exploration of national commercials and potential documentary series. The philosophy of the agency is rooted in a strategy-first approach, ensuring open communication and fostering long-term partnerships with their clients.

