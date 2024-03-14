From Leadership Coach to Violinist: Karen Kristjanson's Unique Retirement Journey Highlights Gender Wealth Gap

Karen Kristjanson, a former leadership coach for the Canada Border Services Agency, embarked on her retirement journey in 2011, facing unexpected challenges and discovering new passions in Surrey, B.C. At age 60, Kristjanson looked forward to a retirement filled with consulting work and hobbies but was sidelined by a severe spinal issue. Her recovery led her to writing and music, shaping a fulfilling post-work life.

Unexpected Turns in Retirement

Kristjanson's transition into retirement took a dramatic turn when a spinal problem left her disabled, challenging her initial plans for a dynamic retirement. However, perseverance and a successful surgery eventually allowed her to pursue her interests in writing and music, demonstrating resilience in the face of adversity.

Discovering New Passions

Post-recovery, Kristjanson found solace and structure in writing, leading to the publication of her book, "Co-Parenting from the Inside Out: Voices of Moms and Dads." Additionally, her love for music flourished as she took up voice and violin lessons, illustrating the potential for growth and discovery at any stage of life.

Addressing the Gender Wealth Gap

Kristjanson's story also brings attention to the broader issue of the gender wealth gap in retirement. Studies, such as those by Viridian Financial Group and the Retirement and Savings Institute at HEC Montréal, highlight the financial disparities women face in retirement due to factors like the wage gap and caregiving responsibilities. Initiatives like Viridian's Pave the Way program aim to address these inequalities by improving women's financial literacy and planning.

Karen Kristjanson's journey from a leadership coach facing retirement challenges to a writer and musician underscores the unpredictability of retirement and the importance of adaptability. Her story not only celebrates personal growth but also shines a light on the ongoing efforts to bridge the gender wealth gap, ensuring a more equitable future for all retirees.