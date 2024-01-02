en English
From Homelessness to Housing: The Inspiring Journey of Daniel Hillman

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:59 am EST


In the frosty city of Iqaluit, Nunavut, a tale of struggle, resilience, and triumph unfolds that mirrors the indomitable spirit of its people. At the heart of this tale is Daniel Hillman, a Quebec City native turned Iqaluit local, who despite being knocked down by life’s harsh blows, managed to rise from the ashes through the power of community support and sheer determination.

A Francophone in the Arctic

Hillman, a committed member of the francophone community, moved to Iqaluit 25 years ago for a short-term restaurant job. He found himself enamored with the city and its warm-hearted people, prompting him to stay. Over the years, he juggled various roles – from being a taxi driver and an administrator for the French association to working with the Government of Nunavut and the French school board. His unwavering dedication to the community was recognized in 2017 when he was honored with the title of ‘Francophone Personality of the Year’.

From Homelessness to Hope

However, life took a harsh turn for Hillman when a leg injury and subsequent hardships led to him becoming homeless. He was forced to live in a tent for nearly a year, braving the icy Arctic winds. The situation seemed bleak until a ray of hope emerged through the collective efforts of the Department of Family Services, local Inuit, and other community members. In what Hillman refers to as his ‘Christmas miracle’, he was informed of his eligibility for housing and temporary accommodation in a local hotel.

Perseverance Pays Off

Now, Hillman is not only housed but also working part-time. His journey from homelessness to housing is a testament to the power of community support and the importance of never giving up, no matter the adversities. He stands as a beacon of hope for those grappling with similar hardships, a reminder that perseverance and a helping hand can turn the tides of fate.

Canada Human Rights Society
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

