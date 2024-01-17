From Hate Speech Conviction to New Trial: The Controversial Case of Travis Patron

Standing before the Court of King's Bench in Saskatoon, 32-year-old Travis Patron finds himself in the dock once more. This time, the charges are criminal harassment and breach of probation. The case revolves around a confrontation that took place on July 30, 2023, at the Midtown Plaza, where Patron allegedly followed and yelled at an off-duty RCMP officer and his girlfriend, instilling in them a fear for their safety.

From Hate Speech Conviction to Current Trial

The off-duty officer involved in the incident had testified against Patron in a hate crimes trial just a year prior. In 2022, Patron was found guilty of hate speech against Jewish people and was sentenced to one year in jail. With credit for time served, he was left with a little over five months to serve. However, this recent altercation led to the charge of probation breach, as he was expected to maintain peace as part of his release conditions.

Controversial Comments and Defence

Prosecutor Lana Morelli recounted one specific statement Patron made to the officer during the confrontation, "Why are you walking around with our women if you weren't born in Canada." Patron, who chose to represent himself, contended that his actions were taken in good faith, stating he was acting "for God and country."

A History of Promoting Hatred

Travis Patron isn't a stranger to controversy. He is the founder of the now-defunct Canadian Nationalist Party, a group known for its anti-immigrant and anti-LGBTQ views. However, Elections Canada de-registered the party in March 2022 for failing to maintain the required active membership.