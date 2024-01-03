en English
Canada

From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham’s Healing Journey after Her Son’s Suicide

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
From Grief to Hope: Bev Cadham’s Healing Journey after Her Son’s Suicide

It was in 2017 when Bev Cadham faced the unimaginable – the loss of her 22-year-old son, Shaymus Chadham-Higgins, to suicide. Engulfed in grief, Bev navigated the tumultuous journey of loss, seeking solace and strength in creating distractions around special dates and holidays that she would have celebrated with Shaymus.

Turning Grief into Healing

On Shaymus’s birthday following his untimely passing, Bev didn’t retreat into sorrow. Instead, she orchestrated a gathering for his friends, teachers, and acquaintances, transforming what could have been a day of profound sadness into a celebration of his life. This initiative served not only as a coping mechanism for Bev but also as a healing opportunity for others who mourned Shaymus.

Advocate for Mental Health

In her quest to make sense of her loss, Bev found a purpose. She is currently working for the Canadian Mental Health Association in Halifax, where she became deeply involved with Roots of Hope, a national initiative that extends support to individuals grappling with suicide, whether at risk or grieving a loss.

Storytelling: A Platform for Shared Experiences

Bev believes in the power of sharing and openness, and she lives this belief. She has been instrumental in creating a storytellers group where people can discuss their experiences with suicide loss. She speaks candidly about her journey and mental health, and her words carry the weight of personal experience and the wisdom of heartfelt advice. She counsels those who have suffered a similar loss to not shy away from their emotions but seek support, share their feelings, and find strength in unity.

Canada Health Mental Health Crisis
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

