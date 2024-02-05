From Derelict to Desirable: Fredericton's Craig's Auto Property Undergoes Transformation

For decades, the Craig's Auto property on 212 Woodstock Rd. in Fredericton has stood as a silent testament to a bygone era, its derelict state a stark contrast to the city's bustling development. However, the city's recent acquisition of this prime downtown location, and the commencement of its demolition and remediation, signals a long-anticipated resurgence.

Fredricton's Economic Resurgence

Jason LeJeune, chair of Fredericton's economic vitality committee, recalls the site's degradation since he moved to the area in 2003. The city's decision to acquire the property for a nominal $1 last summer, accepting the hefty estimated $100,000 environmental remediation costs, is a testament to the site's potential significance in Fredericton's economic landscape. The property, once a bustling gas and auto service station for over 50 years, had been vacant since the nineties, its deteriorating condition deterring potential investors. Now, with the city's intervention, the site's prime location is poised to regain its former glory.

Demolition and Remediation: A Path to Renewal

The city has embarked on an arduous journey of demolition and remediation, with an excavator smashing the building's walls, a symbolic gesture heralding a fresh start. The remediation process is critical, requiring the addressing of potential environmental hazards such as underground storage tanks and hazardous materials. Despite the challenges, the city remains hopeful of recouping its investment, given the property's increased value, now assessed at $222,100, and its zoning for local commercial use and mixed-use development.

A Model for Urban Renewal

LeJeune sees the project as a potential model for dealing with other brownfields in the city and province. The city's proactive approach in transforming a once derelict and discarded property into a beacon for urban renewal is being closely watched by other municipalities grappling with similar issues. Local business owner Gisele Wilby echoes the sentiment, hoping that whatever rises from the ashes of the old Craig's Auto will blend seamlessly with the surrounding community, further enhancing Fredericton's vibrant downtown atmosphere.