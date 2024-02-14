From Business Cards to Drug Bust: The Downfall of a Calgary Entrepreneur

In an audacious move that blurred the lines between entrepreneurship and criminality, Seyyed Amir Razavi, a driver from Calgary, Canada, found himself at the center of a drug trafficking scandal. His strategy? Offering free samples of cocaine attached to his business cards, a tactic that not only gained him national and international attention but also landed him in the crosshairs of the Calgary Police.

Advertisment

A Bold Marketing Strategy

Operating under the alias 'Alex Lee', Razavi allegedly distributed business cards with small baggies of cocaine stapled to them outside a casino in Calgary. His bold marketing strategy, while successful in attracting clients, also raised suspicions. The police, alerted to this unconventional promotional method, began a month-long surveillance operation.

The Arrest and the Evidence

Advertisment

On February 14, 2024, the Calgary Police executed a search warrant at Razavi's residence. The search yielded 59.6 grams of cocaine, a digital scale with drug residue, and over $1,200 in cash. The evidence was damning, pointing to a well-established drug dealing operation.

The Aftermath and the Charges

Following his arrest, Razavi faces multiple charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession, and trafficking of a controlled substance. His case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of engaging in illicit activities, even when disguised as entrepreneurial ventures.

While Razavi's marketing strategy may have initially seemed innovative, it ultimately led to his downfall. His story is a cautionary tale about the dangers of flirting with the law and the fine line between ambition and criminality.