Business

From Barbados to Sun Life: The Journey of Financial Planner Ryan Chin

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
From Barbados to Sun Life: The Journey of Financial Planner Ryan Chin

From humble beginnings in Barbados to a successful career in finance, the journey of Ryan Chin, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) at Peridot Financial Solutions Corp., affiliated with Sun Life Financial Investment Services in Hamilton, serves as an inspiration for many.

Early Life and Career Aspirations

Born in Guyana and raised in Barbados by a single mother, Chin’s upbringing was marked by a minimalist lifestyle and financial challenges. These early life experiences instilled in him the values of hard work and financial prudence, which have shaped his approach towards spending and value for money. His mother’s involvement in hospitality management and his own experience managing a facility for the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, coupled with his role in the Paralympic national swim team, set the course for his early career aspirations.

A Turn Towards Finance

Chin’s journey took a significant turn when he pursued an MBA, which ultimately led him to his current role as a financial planner. Despite initial job search difficulties, potentially exacerbated by his vision impairment due to macular degeneration, he persevered and has been successfully associated with Sun Life for over seven years. His story underscores the importance of resilience, adaptability, and inclusivity in the workplace.

Chin’s Philosophy and Advice

As an advisor, Chin operates on a philosophy that it’s not just a job, but a lifestyle that involves both technical and interpersonal skills. He underscores the significance of personal experiences in building client relationships. His advice for aspiring advisors is to be willing to share their own stories, as it helps build trust and empathy with clients.

Integration of Technology in Financial Services

Chin’s journey coincides with the evolving world of investments and how financial advisors work with their clients. The transition from the brokerage to the advisory model has led to a higher standard of care and a shift in services to deliver value beyond traditional investing. The integration of technology, as seen in the partnership between iCapital’s investment technology platform and Morningstar Advisor Workstation, has significantly streamlined the investment process. It provides more tools for advisors to evaluate private assets alongside traditional investments and is expected to increase the demand for alternatives.

Business Canada Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

