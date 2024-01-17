Fredonia Mining Inc. Amends Private Placement Financing Terms

TSX Venture Exchange-listed Fredonia Mining Inc., operating under the symbol FRED, has announced a revision to the terms of its planned private placement financing. The company aims to attract investment by adjusting the unit price and warrant exercise conditions to meet its financing targets.

Revised Terms of the Offering

The revised Offering entails the sale of around 10 million units at a price of $0.05 each. This move is projected to raise total proceeds in the ballpark of $500,000. Each unit in this private placement comprises one common share of Fredonia and half of a common share purchase warrant. These warrants can be exercised at a rate of $0.10 per common share, with a validity of two years post the Offering's closing date.

Closing and Use of Proceeds

The Offering is forecasted to close on January 23, 2024, contingent on regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The net proceeds generated from the Offering will be channeled towards the company's working capital and general corporate purposes. The common shares and warrants issued will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

Company Participation and Compliance

Directors and officers of Fredonia Mining Inc. are expected to participate in the Offering. It's important to note that the common shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933. As such, they may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or compliance with applicable exemptions. Fredonia indirectly owns a 100% interest in certain license areas, roughly totaling 18,300 ha in Argentina.