Fred VanVleet Faces Unusual Reunion with Former Team

As the clock ticks down to Friday's eagerly anticipated basketball game, Fred VanVleet, the former Toronto Raptor, finds himself in unfamiliar territory. Now donning the Houston Rockets' jersey, VanVleet faces an unusual reunion game with his old team, a team that has undergone significant roster changes since his departure.

A Different Toronto Raptors

VanVleet spent seven enriching seasons with the Raptors, becoming an integral part of their 2019 championship team and earning a place in the 2022 All-Star Game. His departure from Toronto was marked by a hefty three-year, $130 million contract with the Houston Rockets.

The Raptors VanVleet left behind, however, is vastly different from the one he now faces. While familiar faces like Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, and Gary Trent Jr. still don their Raptors' jerseys, many of VanVleet's former teammates have moved on.

Anticipating an Unusual Reunion

Despite the extensive turnover, VanVleet looks forward to reconnecting with the support and training staff whom he shared strong relationships over the years. “It will be a little strange,” VanVleet admits, reflecting on the oddity of seeing Toronto jerseys on the opposing side.

It's not the typical homecoming one might expect when returning to a former team, but VanVleet concedes the experience will undoubtedly be unusual. And yet, his focus remains unwavering: on the court, his former team is now his competition.

VanVleet's Performance with the Rockets

Since joining the Rockets, VanVleet has maintained impressive stats, averaging 16.8 points and 8.4 assists in 45 games this season, while shooting 37 percent from behind the three-point line. As he prepares for the unusual reunion game, VanVleet's performance will be under the spotlight.

Indeed, the reunion may not be the typical nostalgic return to a former team, but it certainly carries its unique brand of excitement and anticipation. As VanVleet takes on his former teammates, basketball fans worldwide are set for an unforgettable game.