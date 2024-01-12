Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary

On December 27, Toronto bid farewell to Fred Kaufman, a revered figure in Canadian legal history, who passed away at the ripe age of 99. Born in Vienna on May 7, 1924, Kaufman’s early life was a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. As a Jewish child in Nazi Germany, he was sent to England through the Kindertransport, leaving his parents in the throes of the Second World War. Later, he found himself in Canada, branded as an ‘enemy alien’ and interned among other refugees in a camp. However, these hurdles merely set the stage for a life marked by remarkable achievement and transformation.

Academic Excellence and the Journey to Law

Kaufman’s journey to becoming a luminary in the legal domain began at Sherbrooke High School, where he emerged as the valedictorian. This early accomplishment earned him a scholarship to Bishop’s University, leading him to graduate with a BSc. His stint as a journalist at Sherbrooke Record and The Montreal Star cultivated his growing interest in law, nudging him towards a degree in the subject at McGill University. Despite the challenges posed by his refugee status and educational background, Kaufman’s brilliance shone through as he clinched the gold medal for top grades in the Quebec Bar Exams.

From Criminal Lawyer to Quebec Court Judge

As a criminal lawyer, Kaufman served as the defense in 49 homicide cases and emerged as a staunch opponent of the death penalty. His legal acumen extended beyond the courtroom, as evidenced when he advised the Quebec government during the October Crisis in 1970. His sterling reputation paved the way for his appointment as a respected judge on the Quebec Court of Appeal.

Legacy Beyond Retirement

Even in retirement, Kaufman’s commitment to justice remained unwavering. He led inquiries into two of Canada’s most notorious wrongful conviction cases, further cementing his legacy. His wisdom, common sense, and the breadth of his work left a lasting impression on his colleagues and associates. However, his legacy extends beyond the confines of the courtroom. During his internment, he was exposed to cultural and educational enrichment from fellow internees such as Max Stern and Helmut Blume, who later became luminaries in Montreal’s art and music scenes, respectively. Their influence, coupled with Kaufman’s own experiences, shaped the remarkable life and career of a man who started as a refugee and rose to become an iconic figure in Canadian legal history.