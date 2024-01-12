en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Biographies

Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Fred Kaufman: From Kindertransport Refugee to Canadian Legal Luminary

On December 27, Toronto bid farewell to Fred Kaufman, a revered figure in Canadian legal history, who passed away at the ripe age of 99. Born in Vienna on May 7, 1924, Kaufman’s early life was a testament to resilience in the face of adversity. As a Jewish child in Nazi Germany, he was sent to England through the Kindertransport, leaving his parents in the throes of the Second World War. Later, he found himself in Canada, branded as an ‘enemy alien’ and interned among other refugees in a camp. However, these hurdles merely set the stage for a life marked by remarkable achievement and transformation.

Academic Excellence and the Journey to Law

Kaufman’s journey to becoming a luminary in the legal domain began at Sherbrooke High School, where he emerged as the valedictorian. This early accomplishment earned him a scholarship to Bishop’s University, leading him to graduate with a BSc. His stint as a journalist at Sherbrooke Record and The Montreal Star cultivated his growing interest in law, nudging him towards a degree in the subject at McGill University. Despite the challenges posed by his refugee status and educational background, Kaufman’s brilliance shone through as he clinched the gold medal for top grades in the Quebec Bar Exams.

From Criminal Lawyer to Quebec Court Judge

As a criminal lawyer, Kaufman served as the defense in 49 homicide cases and emerged as a staunch opponent of the death penalty. His legal acumen extended beyond the courtroom, as evidenced when he advised the Quebec government during the October Crisis in 1970. His sterling reputation paved the way for his appointment as a respected judge on the Quebec Court of Appeal.

Legacy Beyond Retirement

Even in retirement, Kaufman’s commitment to justice remained unwavering. He led inquiries into two of Canada’s most notorious wrongful conviction cases, further cementing his legacy. His wisdom, common sense, and the breadth of his work left a lasting impression on his colleagues and associates. However, his legacy extends beyond the confines of the courtroom. During his internment, he was exposed to cultural and educational enrichment from fellow internees such as Max Stern and Helmut Blume, who later became luminaries in Montreal’s art and music scenes, respectively. Their influence, coupled with Kaufman’s own experiences, shaped the remarkable life and career of a man who started as a refugee and rose to become an iconic figure in Canadian legal history.

0
Biographies Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Biographies

See more
1 hour ago
Public Divided Over Marisa Abela's Portrayal of Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' Biopic Trailer
The trailer for the upcoming biopic of late singer Amy Winehouse, ‘Back to Black’, has stirred an online storm, with casting controversy at its epicenter. The choice of Marisa Abela to portray the iconic Winehouse has divided fans, with many expressing dissatisfaction over her resemblance and vocal match to the late singer. Public Divided Over
Public Divided Over Marisa Abela's Portrayal of Amy Winehouse in 'Back to Black' Biopic Trailer
Unveiling 'An Uncommon Love': The Early Life and Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
16 hours ago
Unveiling 'An Uncommon Love': The Early Life and Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
21 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Marisa Abela's Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following 'Back to Black' Trailer Release
3 hours ago
Marisa Abela's Casting as Amy Winehouse Sparks Controversy Following 'Back to Black' Trailer Release
New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
8 hours ago
New Biography Chronicles Early Love Story of Sudha and Narayana Murthy
An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy – A Love Story Intertwined with Literature and Technology
14 hours ago
An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy – A Love Story Intertwined with Literature and Technology
Latest Headlines
World News
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
14 seconds
Unfolding the Mystery of Proteins: The Therapeutic Potential of HAMLET
Dricus Du Plessis Chooses Sportsmanship Over Revenge in UFC 296 Incident
19 seconds
Dricus Du Plessis Chooses Sportsmanship Over Revenge in UFC 296 Incident
Glaucoma and Cataracts: A Comparative Study of Two Age-Related Eye Conditions
34 seconds
Glaucoma and Cataracts: A Comparative Study of Two Age-Related Eye Conditions
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
46 seconds
John Mahama Resumes 'Building Ghana Tour', Engages Traditional Leaders
Adidas Sweden's First Ramadan Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusive Marketing
47 seconds
Adidas Sweden's First Ramadan Campaign: A Step Towards Inclusive Marketing
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions
1 min
Cataracts and Glaucoma: Understanding the Age-Related Eye Conditions
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
1 min
Rochester Mayor Calls for Investigation after Disturbing Ambulance Incident
Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break
1 min
Boil Water Notice Issued in Anderson County Following Water Line Break
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall
1 min
Donald Trump Takes Over Fox News Prime Time with Iowa Town Hall
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
45 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app