Canada

Fraser Lake Village Fined for Sewage Discharge Violations

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Fraser Lake Village Fined for Sewage Discharge Violations

The quaint Village of Fraser Lake, nestled in the heart of British Columbia, has been handed a substantial penalty of $8,950 by the province’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. The fine, levied for multiple infringements related to the discharge of sewage into Fraser Lake, has sparked a wave of concern among the village’s approximately 1,000 residents.

Exceeding Limits: A Pattern of Non-compliance

In the spring of 2021, the village surpassed the permissible effluent discharge rate for a total of 18 days, and alarmingly, recorded even higher levels in the summer. The following year, the discharge shot over provincial limits by a staggering 77%. Despite attempts to rectify the situation, the village’s actions were found lacking.

Efforts to Rectify: Too Little, Too Late?

Fraser Lake sought to address its non-compliance issues by hiring an expert and proposing to construct an attenuation lagoon. However, these efforts fell short. Michael Lapham, the director of the Environmental Management Act, pinpointed the village’s failure to establish a quality assurance program and to promptly report non-compliance incidents as key issues.

A Question of Responsibility

In response to the penalty, the village cited financial constraints, extreme weather events, the COVID-19 pandemic, and staffing shortages as significant hurdles in their attempts to rectify the problem. While Lapham acknowledged the village’s efforts and characterized the violations as moderate, he expressed concern that the village had failed to prevent potential harm to the aquatic environment at times. The community now faces a deadline of January 30, 2024, to pay the fine and retains the right to appeal the decision.

At the time of publication, the Fraser Lake staff had not offered any comment on the situation. The repercussions of these violations, both for the village and for Fraser Lake itself, remain to be seen.

Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

