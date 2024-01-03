en English
Canada

Frank Ostrowski, Wrongfully Convicted Man, Sues Former Lawyers over Dismissed Case

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:07 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:25 am EST
Frank Ostrowski, Wrongfully Convicted Man, Sues Former Lawyers over Dismissed Case

Frank Ostrowski, the Winnipeg man who spent 23 years in prison over a wrongful conviction of first-degree murder in a cocaine-trafficking-related case, is now taking legal action against his former lawyers. Ostrowski’s conviction was stayed by the Manitoba Court of Appeal in 2018, citing undisclosed evidence and a prosecution deal with a police informant as the reasons for the miscarriage of justice.

Background of the Case

Back in 1987, Ostrowski was accused of a murder related to cocaine trafficking. After spending more than two decades in prison, his conviction was halted by the Manitoba Court of Appeal. The court pointed out the undisclosed evidence and a secret deal struck with a police informant as factors leading to the injustice.

(Read Also: United Cup Tennis Tournament: Quarterfinals Heat Up as Teams Vie for Semifinal Spot)

Ostrowski’s Fight for Justice

In 2020, Ostrowski filed a $16-million lawsuit against 12 defendants, including several legal and law enforcement officials. He alleged that these individuals violated his constitutional rights. However, this lawsuit was dismissed due to it being filed beyond the limitation period.

(Read Also: The Saffa Shop: A Cultural Hub for South Africans in Canada)

Latest Legal Action

Undeterred by the dismissal, Ostrowski is now suing the lawyers who represented him in the 2020 case. He claims they were negligent, breached their contracts by failing to advise him about the limitation period, and did not sue other potential defendants. Ostrowski is seeking the same $16 million in damages for various losses including the right to compensation, past and future income, and for suffering from humiliation and mental anguish. So far, the defendants in this new lawsuit have not filed a full defense. One has stated that he hasn’t received any notice of the suit.

Canada Law
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

