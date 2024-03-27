Four Ontario School Boards Sue Social Media Giants Over Student Harm

Four of Canada's largest school boards have initiated legal action against major social media companies, accusing them of creating products that detrimentally affect students' learning and behavior. The Toronto District School Board, alongside the Toronto Catholic District School Board, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, and the Peel District School Board, have filed lawsuits against Meta Platforms Inc., Snap Inc., and ByteDance Ltd., alleging that these platforms' addictive designs have led to increased classroom disruptions, cyberbullying, and mental health issues among students. This groundbreaking legal move seeks damages totaling approximately $4.5 billion and demands product redesigns for enhanced student safety.