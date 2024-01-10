Four Brampton Residents Charged Following Gun Seizure Outside Vaughan Restaurant

Four Brampton residents have been arrested and charged with several firearm offences following a brawl outside a restaurant in Vaughan. The incident, which took place around 2 a.m. on a Sunday, involved five to ten people in a parking lot near Windflower Gate and Nova Star Drive. York Regional Police were alerted to the disturbance, and upon arrival, most of the participants had fled in various vehicles.

Loaded Firearm Seized

Despite the dispersal of the crowd, police received credible information regarding a white BMW carrying three men and a woman, alleged to be in possession of a firearm. Acting promptly, the officers stopped the vehicle and, upon search, discovered a loaded firearm inside. The find led to the immediate arrest of the four individuals.

Charges Laid

The arrested individuals, aged 22, 26, 35, and 37, are now facing charges for possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, possession of a restricted firearm, and possession of a prohibited device. The 35-year-old is additionally charged with obstructing a peace officer. The charges are a direct result of the investigation following the disturbance at the restaurant.

Investigation Continues

While the arrests represent a significant step towards ensuring public safety, York Regional Police are urging anyone with further information related to the incident to come forward. The charges laid serve as a testament to the commitment of the local law enforcement to combat gun-related crimes and maintain peace in the community.