en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Forward Water Technologies Partners with CleanTech Lithium to Boost Sustainable Lithium Extraction

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 am EST
Forward Water Technologies Partners with CleanTech Lithium to Boost Sustainable Lithium Extraction

Canadian water treatment specialist, Forward Water Technologies Corp (FWTC), has entered into an advisory agreement with CleanTech Lithium PLC, a company at the forefront of lithium extraction from brine, on December 31, 2023. Under this accord, FWTC will lend its expertise to the development of CleanTech Lithium’s Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) processes in Chile.

Revolutionizing Lithium Extraction

CleanTech Lithium is focused on creating a seismic shift in the lithium extraction industry. Its innovative DLE process is designed to efficiently isolate and convert lithium brine into high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate, a critical ingredient in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Enhancing Water Treatment Processes

FWTC will apply its extensive knowledge in water treatment and process optimization to enhance the water treatment aspects within CleanTech Lithium’s DLE processes. The partnership marks a significant step in both companies’ mission to promote sustainable practices within the lithium extraction industry.

Driving Sustainability in Lithium Projects

CleanTech Lithium is committed to advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile with a vision for net-zero emissions. The company is aspiring to become a leading green lithium supplier in the electric vehicle and battery-manufacturing market. FWTC, a company supported by GreenCentre Canada and the Canadian government, is focused on implementing its patented Forward Osmosis technology on a large scale across various sectors, including food and beverage process stream treatment.

The collaboration between the two companies promises to bring about significant advancements in DLE technology, fostering environmental sustainability in the lithium extraction industry, and contributing to the larger narrative of clean energy transition. However, this partnership comes with its set of potential risks and uncertainties, which are highlighted in FWTC’s forward-looking statements about its future growth strategy and business plan.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
Equinox: The LES Country Club Shaping NYC's Art Scene
The dynamic streets of New York City’s Lower East Side are buzzing with a modern-day rendition of the Hellenistic tradition of art, industry, and philosophy discussion. This cultural convergence finds its home in the seemingly unlikely setting of the Equinox gym on Orchard Street. Boasting a $300/month membership fee, this venue has evolved into the
Equinox: The LES Country Club Shaping NYC's Art Scene
Forward Water Technologies Partners with CleanTech Lithium for Sustainable Lithium Extraction
2 mins ago
Forward Water Technologies Partners with CleanTech Lithium for Sustainable Lithium Extraction
Copa Holdings S.A. Stock Drops Below 200-Day Moving Average Despite Robust Performance
3 mins ago
Copa Holdings S.A. Stock Drops Below 200-Day Moving Average Despite Robust Performance
Amazon Slashes Prices on Hydro Flask Travel Tumblers: A Bargain for Beverage Enthusiasts
17 seconds ago
Amazon Slashes Prices on Hydro Flask Travel Tumblers: A Bargain for Beverage Enthusiasts
Unprecedented Surge in Ocean Freight Shipping Rates Amid Intensifying Crisis
2 mins ago
Unprecedented Surge in Ocean Freight Shipping Rates Amid Intensifying Crisis
Lakeland Financial Corp: A Promising Investment Opportunity Backed by Insider Buying and Solid Dividends
2 mins ago
Lakeland Financial Corp: A Promising Investment Opportunity Backed by Insider Buying and Solid Dividends
Latest Headlines
World News
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
17 seconds
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
18 seconds
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
24 seconds
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
39 seconds
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
45 seconds
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
1 min
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
1 min
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
2 mins
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
3 mins
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app