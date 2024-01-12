Forward Water Technologies Partners with CleanTech Lithium to Boost Sustainable Lithium Extraction

Canadian water treatment specialist, Forward Water Technologies Corp (FWTC), has entered into an advisory agreement with CleanTech Lithium PLC, a company at the forefront of lithium extraction from brine, on December 31, 2023. Under this accord, FWTC will lend its expertise to the development of CleanTech Lithium’s Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) processes in Chile.

Revolutionizing Lithium Extraction

CleanTech Lithium is focused on creating a seismic shift in the lithium extraction industry. Its innovative DLE process is designed to efficiently isolate and convert lithium brine into high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate, a critical ingredient in the manufacture of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Enhancing Water Treatment Processes

FWTC will apply its extensive knowledge in water treatment and process optimization to enhance the water treatment aspects within CleanTech Lithium’s DLE processes. The partnership marks a significant step in both companies’ mission to promote sustainable practices within the lithium extraction industry.

Driving Sustainability in Lithium Projects

CleanTech Lithium is committed to advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile with a vision for net-zero emissions. The company is aspiring to become a leading green lithium supplier in the electric vehicle and battery-manufacturing market. FWTC, a company supported by GreenCentre Canada and the Canadian government, is focused on implementing its patented Forward Osmosis technology on a large scale across various sectors, including food and beverage process stream treatment.

The collaboration between the two companies promises to bring about significant advancements in DLE technology, fostering environmental sustainability in the lithium extraction industry, and contributing to the larger narrative of clean energy transition. However, this partnership comes with its set of potential risks and uncertainties, which are highlighted in FWTC’s forward-looking statements about its future growth strategy and business plan.