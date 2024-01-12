en English
Business

Forward Water Technologies Partners with CleanTech Lithium for Sustainable Lithium Extraction

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:51 am EST
Forward Water Technologies Partners with CleanTech Lithium for Sustainable Lithium Extraction

In a significant move towards sustainable lithium extraction, Canadian company Forward Water Technologies Corp has announced a strategic partnership with CleanTech Lithium PLC. The collaboration aims to leverage Forward Water Technologies’ patented Forward Osmosis technology and expertise in water treatment for the development of Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) processes in Chile. CleanTech Lithium PLC, committed to using renewable energy for producing battery-grade lithium, will receive advisory services from Forward Water Technologies to optimize its extraction processes.

Revolutionizing Lithium Extraction

The partnership aims to transform the lithium extraction industry by enabling the efficient conversion of lithium brine into high-purity, battery-grade lithium carbonate. Lithium, a crucial element in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, has seen a surge in demand with the global shift towards clean energy. However, traditional extraction methods pose environmental challenges, necessitating the need for more sustainable practices. Forward Water Technologies’ involvement in this development signifies a step towards environmentally friendly extraction processes.

Emphasis on Sustainable Practices and Water Management

The collaboration underscores the commitment of both companies to advance sustainable practices within the lithium extraction industry. Forward Water Technologies, with its specialization in water treatment, will play a critical role in designing water management solutions for CleanTech Lithium’s DLE processes. The focus is on creating a balance between meeting the increasing demand for lithium and ensuring responsible use of water resources, a key aspect often overlooked in the lithium production supply chain.

Future Outlook and Potential Risks

This partnership also presents forward-looking statements about the potential success of the companies’ growth strategy and technology adoption. The goal is to establish CleanTech Lithium as a leading supplier of ‘green’ lithium, contributing to the clean energy transition. However, it is essential to acknowledge the presence of risks and uncertainties that could affect outcomes. The success of this venture will depend on the effectiveness of the DLE processes, the global market response, and the ability to mitigate environmental impacts.

Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

