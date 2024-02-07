Forum Asset Management Acquires Make Space Capital Partners, Launches New REIT

Forum Asset Management, a renowned Canadian real estate developer and investor, has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of a 50% stake in Make Space Capital Partners. This strategic move has led to the formation of a new entity, Forum Make Space, marking a significant development in the real estate sector. The acquisition targets the investment-management division of Make Space Inc., a prominent self-storage operator.

Forum Make Space: A New Chapter in Real Estate Investment

Simultaneously, Forum Make Space has announced the launch of a $200 million open-ended private real estate investment trust (REIT) named Forum Make Space Storage Fund. The REIT is set to acquire and administer 28 self-storage facilities across five Canadian provinces. This bold move signifies a substantial investment in the real estate sector and sets the stage for a potential boom in the self-storage industry.

A Strategic Move Towards Long-term Growth

Aly Damji, the Managing Partner at Forum Asset, views this acquisition as an opportunity for long-term growth and consolidation within the self-storage industry. This move could potentially intensify and expand the existing facilities, especially in secondary and tertiary markets. Damji has identified growth opportunities in major cities like Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, indicating a strategic roadmap for the future growth of Forum Make Space.

Plans for Expansion and Co-investment

In addition to the expansion, Forum Make Space is planning to attract institutional co-investors to further expand the brand. This strategy reflects the company's ambitious plans to significantly increase its market share and presence in the real estate sector. Forum Asset Management, headquartered in Toronto, is an alternative-asset manager with a variety of interests across North America. Its portfolio includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure, and it manages assets worth $1.7 billion.