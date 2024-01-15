FORTÜNA CEO Michaël Fortin Revolutionizes Wealth Management with 'Shared Dealer Structure'

Michaël Fortin, the visionary CEO of FORTÜNA Wealth Management, has set a new course in the wealth management industry by introducing a novel concept called the "shared dealer structure." This revolutionary model allows financial advisors to retain all the fees they earn, without any clawbacks. The dealer, instead of profiting from the advisors' earnings, functions as a pass-through entity, an approach that is reshaping the industry's landscape.

Revolutionizing Wealth Management

This disruptive initiative is a testament to Fortin's extensive experience in various financial sectors, including taxes, financial planning, mutual funds, and insurance. Based in the Greater Toronto Area, FORTÜNA offers a wide range of mutual funds, wealth management services, and estate planning solutions. It empowers advisors to operate independently from any location, a feature that redefines the conventional norms.

A Win-Win for Advisors and Clients

Fortin emphasizes that this model is mutually beneficial for advisors and clients. It allows advisors to concentrate on rendering quality service rather than focusing on inflating their assets under management. This approach ultimately leads to a more personalized and satisfying experience for the clients, reinforcing the belief that the client's interest should always come first.

Seeking Change-Makers

Fortin is in search of advisors who are not just content with the status quo but are eager to disrupt the industry. He seeks professionals who are committed to making a positive impact in their communities. The mission of FORTÜNA extends beyond just achieving financial success. It encourages a culture of giving when financial blessings are abundant, reinforcing the idea that wealth should be a means to contribute to society.

Michaël Fortin's innovative approach to wealth management is a game-changer in the industry, not just for advisors but also for clients who stand to gain from a more dedicated, personalized service. It's an approach that challenges the existing norms and paves the way for a more equitable and fulfilling wealth management experience.