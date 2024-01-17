Fortescue's Green Hydrogen Project in British Columbia: A Voyage Amid Challenges

In an ambitious thrust towards a greener future, Australia's Fortescue Ltd. is charting a course for a green hydrogen project in British Columbia (B.C.), Canada. The initiative, led by the company's chairman Andrew Forrest, is however confronting obstacles tied to securing a robust supply of hydroelectricity.

Unleashing Hydrogen Potential

The proposed Coyote hydrogen project, located on the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation territory, sets its sights on producing hydrogen through water electrolysis. This process, which hinges on significant renewable energy, is expected to unfold at an industrial site in Prince George. The project proposes using a substantial 900 megawatts from BC Hydro for electrolysis, equivalent to a whopping 82% of the new hydroelectricity envisaged from the imminent Site C dam. However, the dam itself is ensnared in its own complications.

Powering the Green Revolution

The B.C. government's latest capital plan for BC Hydro encapsulates nearly $36-billion in investments. This vast economic injection mirrors the escalating electricity demand across multiple sectors. It also underscores the province's resolute push towards clean energy. Through this, Fortescue aspires to manufacture an impressive 140,000 tonnes of green hydrogen and 700,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually. These green outputs are intended for domestic consumption as well as exports to Asia.

A Hydrogen Hub in the Making

In alignment with Fortescue's vision, the B.C. government is nurturing a dream of its own – the creation of a hydrogen hub in Prince George. In this endeavor, it promotes ventures like Teralta Hydro Solutions Inc., which is set to produce hydrogen for local companies. Amid these promising developments, concerns persist regarding the electricity source for such green hydrogen projects. The role of natural gas during the energy transition phase also remains a topic of debate. In response, initiatives like the North Coast transmission project have been suggested to meet the burgeoning energy demands. This includes other LNG projects that aim to utilize hydroelectricity for the liquefaction of natural gas.