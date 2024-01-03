en English
Canada

Fort St. John Invites Community to Unique ‘Glow in the Dark’ Event

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:08 am EST
Fort St. John Invites Community to Unique ‘Glow in the Dark’ Event

The city of Fort St. John in British Columbia, Canada, invites residents and visitors to a unique community event, ‘Glow in the Dark’, set to take place at the Pomeroy Sports Center Oval & Track on January 19, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. This event provides a special treat on a Friday night as attendees are offered a chance to enjoy a glow-in-the-dark skate or walk session. The illumination will be dimmed to create a sensational atmosphere for participants, allowing their inner glow to shine.

Rental Skates Available

For those who do not own skates, rentals are available at Hard Edge Sports located within the Pomeroy Sports Center. This ensures that no one misses out on the fun due to lack of equipment. The event is open to the public with regular admission fees applicable, making it an affordable recreational opportunity.

Connecting with Fort St. John

The Fort St. John Visitor Information Centre provides contact details for those seeking more information about the event or other services. The city also offers a wide array of resources and services to residents and visitors. These include business licenses, career opportunities, development permits, utility accounts, city council information, property taxes, bylaws, parking tickets, dog licenses, utility bills, and handling of non-emergency issues.

Engaging with the Community through MyCityHall

The city of Fort St. John ensures easy access to its services through the MyCityHall platform. Here, users can access educational and recreational activities, sign up for swim lessons, receive garbage & recycling notifications, and manage city-related activities. ‘Glow in the Dark’ is just one of the many events that enhance the community’s vibrancy, facilitating engagement and fostering a sense of belonging among residents.

Canada
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

