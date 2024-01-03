Fort St. John Invites Community to Unique ‘Glow in the Dark’ Event

The city of Fort St. John in British Columbia, Canada, invites residents and visitors to a unique community event, ‘Glow in the Dark’, set to take place at the Pomeroy Sports Center Oval & Track on January 19, 2024, from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. This event provides a special treat on a Friday night as attendees are offered a chance to enjoy a glow-in-the-dark skate or walk session. The illumination will be dimmed to create a sensational atmosphere for participants, allowing their inner glow to shine.

Rental Skates Available

For those who do not own skates, rentals are available at Hard Edge Sports located within the Pomeroy Sports Center. This ensures that no one misses out on the fun due to lack of equipment. The event is open to the public with regular admission fees applicable, making it an affordable recreational opportunity.

