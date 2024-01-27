Fort Smith Mourns as Tragic Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

A tragic plane crash on Tuesday morning near Fort Smith has extinguished six precious lives, including Howie Benwell, a beloved member of the community who recently celebrated his 30th birthday. Known for his love of music and the outdoors, Howie, according to his sister Crystal Benwell, was the kind of person who could light up any room with his humor and kind heart.

An Adored Life Cut Short

Howie, an avid skateboarder and musician who enjoyed playing multiple instruments, was known for his affinity with nature. He cherished snowmobiling to Star Lake in winter and boating in summer. Professionally, Howie served as a heavy equipment operator at the Diavik diamond mine. His untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

The Unfortunate Incident

The fatal crash involved a charter flight operated by Northwestern Air Lease, tasked with transporting workers to the Diavik mine owned by Rio Tinto. The accident led to the death of two crew members and four passengers, with one survivor battling serious injuries. This incident has caused a ripple of sorrow through the community and the organizations involved.

Expressions of Condolence

Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto's chief executive, and Northwestern Air Lease, through a Facebook post, have expressed profound sympathy for the loss of friends and colleagues. The latter called for community support during this challenging time. Although officials have not officially disclosed the identities of all victims, some families, like Clayton Balsillie, have come forward to confirm the tragic loss of their loved ones, such as Diane Balsillie.

Community Response and Investigation

The community of Fort Smith held a candlelight vigil to mourn the victims and show mutual support and resilience. The town, already grappling with a series of traumatic events in recent months, including wildfires and a youth suicide, has been deeply affected. The mayor and the territorial Premier have encouraged community members to seek counseling and support each other during this time of hardship. The Transportation Safety Board has initiated an inquiry into the crash, with preliminary reports citing adverse weather conditions as a contributing factor. As the community focuses on healing and remembering those lost, it also seeks to understand the circumstances of the crash to prevent similar future tragedies.