Fort Smith Community United in Grief Following Tragic Plane Crash

In a devastating blow to the close-knit community of Fort Smith in the Northwest Territories, a tragic plane crash claimed the lives of six individuals. The charter plane, en route to the Diavik Diamond Mine, crashed into a densely forested area shortly after departing from Fort Smith, sparking a fierce blaze.

Community in Mourning

The impact of the accident reverberated through the town of 2,200 inhabitants, with Joseph B. Tyrrell Elementary School flying flags at half-mast in memory of the victims. Recognizing the trauma inflicted on the young minds, local education authorities swiftly implemented measures to provide additional emotional support for students. The South Slave Divisional Education Council urged teachers to remain observant and engage in supportive conversations with their pupils.

Town Grapples with Trauma

The crash, however, is not the first crisis the town has had to confront recently. Prior events, including evacuations due to nearby wildfires and a youth suicide, have left the community grappling with the normalization of crisis. Mayor Fred Daniels urged those struggling with the tragedy to seek professional counselling, emphasizing the importance of community solidarity in these trying times.

Premier's Visit & Ongoing Support

In a show of solidarity, Territorial Premier R.J. Simpson is due to visit Fort Smith, underlining the government's support in helping the community navigate through this tragic event. Counsellors have been brought in to assist residents in coping with their grief, confronting the harsh reality of the loss of their fellow townspeople.

This series of traumatic events has left a deep impact on the resilient community of Fort Smith. Yet, through shared grief, supportive conversations, and a strong sense of solidarity, the town is slowly working towards healing and recovery.