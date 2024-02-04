Former Saskatoon Air Cadet Convicted for Distributing Child Pornography

In a verdict that underscores the gravity of child exploitation, former Saskatoon Air Cadet, Rhett Holynski, has been convicted for distributing child pornography. The conviction followed after Holynski was found guilty of sharing explicit images of underage fellow cadets via Snapchat.

Justice Agnew's Judgement

On January 22, Justice Q.D. Agnew delivered the judgement, stating that Rhett Holynski had persuaded two underage Air Cadets, identified in court documents as AB and EF, to send him nude pictures between 2017 and 2019. During his trial, Holynski conceded to requesting the photos but maintained that he waited until the girls were 16 years old. However, Justice Agnew dismissed this argument as irrelevant to the charges.

The Age Factor

At the time of these incidents, Holynski was approximately 21 years old when he solicited pictures from 16-year-old AB. Although initially charged for distributing photos of both girls, the court found that only the images of EF met the legal definition of child pornography.

Unraveling The Evidence

The incriminating photos of EF were discovered on both Holynski's and AB's phones, following reports of sexual assault against him. Given that Holynski was the only one possessing copies of EF's images, the court concluded that he must have been the one to disseminate them. In addition to the charges of distributing child pornography, Holynski was convicted of luring in relation to both girls. This is because the law penalizes the mere act of soliciting nude pictures from individuals known to be under 18, regardless of whether child pornography is actually received.