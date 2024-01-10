en English
Canada

Former RCMP Official Cameron Jay Ortis Faces Sentencing Hearing

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
Former RCMP Official Cameron Jay Ortis Faces Sentencing Hearing

In a courtroom presided over by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Maranger, this week unfolds a crucial chapter in the case of former RCMP intelligence official, Cameron Jay Ortis. The sentencing hearing for Ortis, who was convicted of three counts of violating the Security of Information Act, one count of attempting to do so, breach of trust, and fraudulent use of a computer, is set to dominate the spotlight.

The Prosecution and Defense Lock Horns

The prosecution is girding up to seek a lengthy prison sentence of around 20 years or more for the former intelligence official. They argue that Ortis’s actions have severely endangered national security, potentially putting the life of an undercover officer at risk. On the other side of the coin, the defense contends that Ortis has already served a substantial sentence, given the three-plus years he has spent in jail since his 2019 arrest.

A Brief Stint of Freedom

Ortis was granted a brief span of freedom when he was released on bail post-arrest. However, this was short-lived as he was incarcerated again following his convictions. A glimmer of hope appeared when he was again granted bail in December 2022, during his trial period.

The Man in the Eye of the Storm

Ortis once led the RCMP’s Operations Research group, a position that placed him within the inner sanctum of national intelligence. Despite the charges leveled against him, Ortis has steadfastly denied any wrongdoing. He alleges that his actions were part of a broader plan to lure targets into using an encryption service, thereby enabling spying by an allied intelligence agency. The Crown, however, has dismissed this defense.

Past Precedents Cast a Long Shadow

The sentencing decision may draw on past precedents, most notably the 2013 case of Jeffrey Paul Delisle. Delisle, the first person charged under the Security of Information Act, was sentenced to 20 years for passing classified intelligence to Russia. He was granted full parole in 2019, pegging a potential benchmark for Ortis’s sentencing.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

