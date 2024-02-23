Former Police Chief Troy Cooper Takes Helm as Safety Lead for Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation

In a move that marks a significant shift towards enhancing community safety, the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation (PBCN) in Saskatchewan has made a pivotal appointment. Troy Cooper, celebrated for his extensive career in law enforcement, steps into the role of community safety lead, bringing with him over three decades of policing expertise. This strategic decision emerges at a time when the PBCN, with a population exceeding 12,000 across nine communities, faces pressing challenges related to drugs, gangs, and violence. Chief Karen Bird underscores Cooper's appointment as a beacon of hope for steering the community towards a safer horizon.

Building Bridges: A New Chapter in Community Safety

Troy Cooper, who recently retired as Saskatoon's police chief in December, is no stranger to the complexities of law enforcement and community engagement. His tenure in Saskatoon and Prince Albert saw him navigating through intricate public safety challenges, fostering relationships between the police and the community, and pioneering innovative crime prevention strategies. In his new advisory role, Cooper is tasked with a multifaceted mission: counseling the PBCN chief and council on safety issues, spearheading community safety engagement initiatives, and crafting comprehensive safety plans tailored to the Nation's unique needs. Chief Karen Bird lauds Cooper's policing background as instrumental in guiding the community towards a safer future.

Addressing Immediate Challenges with Long-Term Vision

Cooper's approach to enhancing safety within the PBCN communities is twofold: addressing immediate safety challenges while laying the groundwork for long-term community protection. The introduction of proactive, community-driven safety strategies marks a departure from reactive law enforcement methods towards a more holistic and inclusive model. Integral to this vision is the establishment of a detox center near Pelican Narrows, signifying a commitment to addressing the root causes of crime, such as substance abuse, and providing the community with essential support services. This initiative, coupled with Cooper's leadership, embodies the PBCN's proactive stance on creating a safer and more resilient community.

Forging Ahead: The Road to Community Empowerment

The journey towards a safer PBCN community is a collaborative endeavor, requiring the collective effort of its members, leadership, and external partners. Cooper's role as a bridge between the PBCN and law enforcement agencies presents an opportunity to develop interagency models that leverage the strengths and resources of various stakeholders. The focus on community engagement and empowerment is critical, with safety plans designed to be inclusive, culturally sensitive, and responsive to the community's specific needs. As Cooper embarks on this new chapter, his commitment to building a foundation for lasting community protection shines through, promising a future where safety and security are not just aspirations but tangible realities for the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation.