Former lululemon CEO's Vancouver Home Sells for $4.725 Million

Amidst the bustling real estate market of Vancouver, the former residence of Christine Day, the erstwhile CEO of high-end athletic apparel brand lululemon, has been sold. The house, previously listed at $5,188,000, changed hands for a sum of $4,725,000, falling short of its asking price by $363,000. Despite this, the sale price triumphed over the most recent assessed value of the property, which stood at $4,257,000.

A Snapshot of the Luxurious Property

Nestled in the serene locale of MacKenzie Heights, the stunning property is a testament to luxury and comfort. It boasts of four spacious bedrooms and five bathrooms, spanning an impressive 3,473 sq ft in total. Adding to the grandeur of the house is a 270-degree panoramic view offered from the primary bedroom and rooftop deck. This spectacle encompasses breathtaking views of the mountains, city, and water, providing a daily visual treat for the resident. Not just limited to the expansive bedrooms and bathrooms, the house also includes a media room and a wet bar, both tucked under nine-foot ceilings, amplifying the high-end living experience.

The Sale: Stirring Mixed Reactions

The news of the sale has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. While some bemoan the lower-than-expected selling price, projecting that the property could potentially fetch more than double its current value in a decade, others express surprise, wrongly associating the house with lululemon founder Chip Wilson. This led to a wave of sentiment about the perceived departure of a significant city figure. However, these assumptions were put to rest as The Daily Hive Urbanized independently verified the actual ownership of the house.

Comparisons With Other High-Value Properties

As part of the narrative, it's noteworthy to compare the sale price of this property with other high-value properties in Vancouver. For instance, houses owned by other notable figures, such as a former Vancouver Canucks captain, have commanded higher prices in the market, suggesting that the real estate landscape in Vancouver continues to be dynamic and ever-evolving.