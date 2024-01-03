en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Former Iranian Official Faces Deportation from Canada Over Human Rights Violations

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Former Iranian Official Faces Deportation from Canada Over Human Rights Violations

The Canadian authorities are set to potentially deport Seyed Salman Samani, a former deputy minister of interior for Iran and a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), alleges that Samani is inadmissible due to his senior role in Iran’s government, accused of gross human rights violations. The Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), despite an appeal from Samani’s lawyer for privacy and a delay in proceedings, has commenced public hearings on February 8.

Canada’s Response to Iran’s Human Rights Abuses

The hearings are part of Canada’s stern response to Iran’s alleged human rights abuses. The case that sparked this action is the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police. This incident led to the imposition of sanctions against Iranian officials and the designation of Iran’s government as engaged in ‘terrorism and systematic and gross human rights violations.’

First Case Under New Sanctions

Samani’s case is the first to be heard under these newly imposed sanctions. Another senior Iranian official, Iranmanesh Majid, is also expected to face hearings in 2024. The CBSA is diligently reviewing additional cases under the Iran sanctions. Some of these reviews have already resulted in individuals being deemed inadmissible to Canada.

Samani’s Lawyer Appeals for Privacy

Despite the severity of the charges, Samani’s legal counsel has requested privacy and a postponement of proceedings while an appeal is made to the Federal Court. The Canadian government, however, asserts that Samani is not in any imminent danger, dismissing fears of him being targeted in Canada as ‘speculative’. The IRB, undeterred by these appeals, has decided to move forward with the hearings, setting a precedent for the handling of other senior Iranian government officials’ cases under the Iran sanctions.

0
Canada Human Rights
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
3 mins ago
Midori Group Inc. Withdraws Securities Offering, Triggers Market Sell-Off
In an unexpected turn of events, British Columbia-based corporation, Midori Group Inc., has revoked its registration statement on Form F-1 from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company initially filed this statement as part of a proposed securities offering, but has now decided to postpone the offering. Midori Calls Off Securities Offering The registration
Midori Group Inc. Withdraws Securities Offering, Triggers Market Sell-Off
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
10 mins ago
Canada Tackles Rising Living Costs, Blue Jays Fans Disappointed by Ohtani's Move
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
11 mins ago
Icy Conditions Trigger Vehicle Accident in Elmira: Hydro Pole Knocked Down
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
4 mins ago
MV Coho Ferry to Pause Operations; Arizona Border Crossings to Reopen
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
8 mins ago
Chrystia Freeland's Transportation Expenses Scrutinized Amid Climate Advocacy
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna's Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
9 mins ago
Province-Wide Warrant Issued for Kelowna's Most Wanted, Corey James Pashe
Latest Headlines
World News
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
33 seconds
The Evolution of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu: The Rise of Leg Locks and Heel Hooks
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
41 seconds
Conor McGregor Honors Irish Heritage and Announces UFC Return
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
1 min
Richard Holliday Returns to Major League Wrestling, Eyes MLW World Heavyweight Championship
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
1 min
Vermont Representatives Defend State's Unique Approach to School Choice
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
2 mins
Vermont Legislature Convenes with Key Focus on Flood Recovery, Opioid Crisis, and Housing
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Revises View on LIV Golf: A Shift Towards Understanding
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
2 mins
Medicare Premium Double Payment: An Issue Faced by Many
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
2 mins
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
38 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
39 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
1 hour
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
3 hours
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app