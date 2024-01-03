Former Iranian Official Faces Deportation from Canada Over Human Rights Violations

The Canadian authorities are set to potentially deport Seyed Salman Samani, a former deputy minister of interior for Iran and a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior. The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), alleges that Samani is inadmissible due to his senior role in Iran’s government, accused of gross human rights violations. The Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB), despite an appeal from Samani’s lawyer for privacy and a delay in proceedings, has commenced public hearings on February 8.

Canada’s Response to Iran’s Human Rights Abuses

The hearings are part of Canada’s stern response to Iran’s alleged human rights abuses. The case that sparked this action is the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police. This incident led to the imposition of sanctions against Iranian officials and the designation of Iran’s government as engaged in ‘terrorism and systematic and gross human rights violations.’

First Case Under New Sanctions

Samani’s case is the first to be heard under these newly imposed sanctions. Another senior Iranian official, Iranmanesh Majid, is also expected to face hearings in 2024. The CBSA is diligently reviewing additional cases under the Iran sanctions. Some of these reviews have already resulted in individuals being deemed inadmissible to Canada.

Samani’s Lawyer Appeals for Privacy

Despite the severity of the charges, Samani’s legal counsel has requested privacy and a postponement of proceedings while an appeal is made to the Federal Court. The Canadian government, however, asserts that Samani is not in any imminent danger, dismissing fears of him being targeted in Canada as ‘speculative’. The IRB, undeterred by these appeals, has decided to move forward with the hearings, setting a precedent for the handling of other senior Iranian government officials’ cases under the Iran sanctions.