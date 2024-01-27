Former Dovercourt Counsellor Faces Sexual Assault Charges

The tranquillity of the Dovercourt Recreation Association was recently shattered when Ghadeer El-Haddad, a former inclusion counsellor, was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, and assault. As the news reverberated through the community, the Association quickly moved to assure its patrons of its commitment to safety and cooperation with the authorities.

Charges Against El-Haddad

Ghadeer El-Haddad, who served as an inclusion counsellor at the Association's summer camp, faces serious allegations of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 12. Alongside this, El-Haddad is also charged with sexual interference and assault, amplifying the gravity of the situation. The charges have sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns over the safety measures deployed within the Association's programs for children and youth.

Dovercourt's Response

In response to the charges, the Dovercourt Recreation Association has pledged its full cooperation with the Ottawa Police Service and the Children's Aid Society. The Association has emphasized its dedication to the safety and well-being of all children involved in its programs. Sureen Gosal, the executive director of Dovercourt, outlined this commitment in an official statement, reassuring patrons of the Association's robust response to the allegations.

Commitment to Inclusion and Accessibility

Despite the charges against El-Haddad, Dovercourt remains fiercely committed to its inclusion and accessibility programs. These programs are seen as a cornerstone of the services provided by the Association, reinforcing its dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all participants. Amid the ongoing legal proceedings, Dovercourt's unwavering dedication to its mission shines through.