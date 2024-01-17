Forests Ontario's Annual Conference 2024: A Beacon for Forest Conservation

Forests Ontario and its national division, Forest Recovery Canada, organizations synonymous with forest and grassland habitat creation and restoration, have announced that their 2024 Annual Conference is set to transpire on February 28, in Vaughan, Ontario. The conference aims to address the significant challenges Canada's forests face, including the overwhelming impacts of climate change, escalating fires, biodiversity loss, and the encroachment of invasive species. The event promises expert speakers and enlightening sessions on a myriad of topics, ranging from forest health strategies to Indigenous perspectives, and from youth career development in the sector to the ambitious 2 Billion Trees program.

Advertisment

Noteworthy Speakers and Diverse Topics

The conference has attracted a roster of eminent speakers. Jabee Wu from Parks Canada, Elder Garry Sault from Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, and Ken Farr from Natural Resources Canada are among the experts who will share their insights. A prelude to the conference, an Evening Social event featuring comedian Graham Chittenden, is scheduled for February 27, providing a mix of networking opportunities and entertainment.

Preserving Sacred Forests

Advertisment

The conference also highlights the significance of sacred forests and groves, unique ecosystems preserved for centuries as abodes of spirituality. These sacred spaces are biodiversity hotspots but face existential threats from climate change, pollution, and urbanization. Indigenous communities closely guard many of these forests, with restrictions on activities and access, underscoring the importance of traditional knowledge in forest conservation.

Engaging Youth and Supporting Ecotourism

One of the conference's critical objectives is to engage the younger generation in forest preservation. The event will also explore the potential of sustainable ecotourism, which could boost regional job opportunities, while simultaneously increasing awareness about the importance of sacred groves and forests.

Forests Ontario, known for its large-scale tree planting initiatives and educational programs, has been instrumental in planting millions of trees annually. This conference is another step in its ongoing commitment to forest conservation and restoration. The early bird ticket pricing is available until January 22. Interested parties can access the full conference agenda on the Forests Ontario website.