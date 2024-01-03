Forbes and Statista to Launch Canada’s Best Startup Employers List

In a landmark move, Forbes and renowned market research agency Statista are joining hands to introduce the first-ever Canada’s Best Startup Employers list. The initiative, which marks a significant extension of their four-year practice of curating similar lists in the United States, is targeted at spotlighting the top-performing startup companies in Canada.

Qualifying Criteria for Evaluation

To be deemed eligible for evaluation, startups must satisfy a set of prerequisites. They must be based in Canada, house a minimum workforce of 10 employees, and have been established within the period from 2014 to 2021. Further, they must represent original entities, implying that they cannot be spin-offs from pre-existing firms or be publicly traded.

Assessment Parameters

The evaluation process comprises three primary criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. The reputation of an employer is assessed through the text analysis of their media mentions. Meanwhile, employee satisfaction is determined by examining retention rates and online employee reviews. The growth of a startup is evaluated by tracking website traffic, headcount, and job postings.

Ranking and Release

Following the evaluation, the collected data is fed into a scoring model, which then identifies the top 200 companies. The final list, which will be made available on January 10, features these 200 companies, shining a light on the best startup employers in Canada. Notably, companies do not have to pay any charges to be included in this prestigious list.

For further inquiries regarding the list, interested parties can reach out via the email provided by Forbes.