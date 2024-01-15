Flood Watch Issued by Otonabee Conservation Due to Frazil Ice Concerns

Otonabee Conservation has announced a flood watch for the Trent-Severn Waterway and connected water bodies in the Peterborough area, due to increased water levels resulting from mild weather, rainfall, and snowmelt in December. The conservation authority's jurisdiction includes several townships and municipalities. The flood watch encompasses Peterborough, parts of the City of Kawartha Lakes, and various townships along the Otonabee River, Kawartha Lakes, Rice Lake, and the Trent River to Hastings.

Advertisment

Formation of Frazil Ice

Neil MacFarlane, the flood forecasting and warning duty officer, has raised concerns about the formation of frazil ice. This unique form of slush develops when cold air temperatures and wind chill cause surface water to cool below 0 C. However, the rapid movement of the water prevents the formation of solid ice. There is a potential for ice cover breakup, ice jams, and the generation of frazil ice due to increased water flows and cold temperatures.

Implications for Residents and Businesses

Advertisment

Residents and businesses located along the shores are being advised to closely monitor for frazil ice formation, accumulation, and jamming, which could lead to flooding. The flood watch will remain in effect until Friday, January 26. In a similar vein, Lower Trent Conservation has issued a flood watch for the Trent River from Hastings to Trenton. Although water levels are slightly below average, frazil ice could still cause localized flooding.

Water Control Measures

Operational changes to water control structures are being made in the affected areas to moderate the rising water levels. Both conservation authorities are providing daily water level updates online and have disseminated contact information for reporting concerns about water levels.