Flood Warning Issued for Ayr: High Water Levels Lead to Precautionary Measures

The quiet township of North Dumfries is on high alert as a flood warning engulfs the community of Ayr. The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) has issued a flood warning due to significantly heightened water levels in the watershed, a direct consequence of the recent weather events. A heavy snowfall on Tuesday, met with a sharp rise in temperature, has led to a swift melt of the snow. The melting ice, combined with 30 to 60 mm of rain, has escalated the situation.

Flood Warnings and Advisories

Anticipating a reaction from watercourses to the rapid runoff, the GRCA foresees persistent high water levels throughout the week. As a precautionary measure, Tannery Street has been closed, and residents, particularly those on Northumberland Street backing onto Tannery Street, have been advised to relocate their vehicles. This precaution is being reinforced by staff who are going door-to-door to ensure the message reaches everyone.

Preparation for Potential Flooding

In New Hamburg, the situation is more severe, with flood warning Zone 2 in effect. This warning indicates a higher probability of flooding and urges residents in flood-prone areas to brace themselves for potential inundation. The flood warnings and advisories are slated to remain in effect until noon on Monday.

Weather Forecast

The weather forecast for Sunday paints a grim picture, predicting a mix of snow, drizzle, and rain, with temperatures hovering around 1 C. The residents of Ayr and New Hamburg are advised to remain vigilant and prepared for the unfolding situation. The GRCA's website can provide further information and guides regarding the flood warning zones.