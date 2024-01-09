Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions

On the somber anniversary of the shooting down of Flight PS752, an international group has initiated dispute-settlement proceedings before the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Iran. This rigorous legal action, supported by Canada, Britain, Ukraine, and Sweden, brings renewed hope to families of the victims who continue to seek justice for the tragic loss of all 176 lives onboard.

Families Demand Accountability

Four years since the tragic downing of the Flight PS752 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the families of the victims remain resolute in their quest for justice. Their grief, raw and profound, echoes in the words of Rehana Dhirani, a victim’s daughter, who bravely shared her agony and frustration with the world. The families’ condemnation of Iran’s handling of the tragedy has been unwavering, fueling their pursuit of justice through international legal channels.

Legal Proceedings Intensify

Undeterred by the challenges, the victim’s nations have lodged a complaint with the UN civil aviation agency against Iran. The complaint accuses Tehran of breaching its international legal obligations and seeks to hold the regime accountable for the fatal crash. In a significant move, the case has been referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), marking a crucial escalation in the quest for justice and accountability.

Canada’s Stance

Canada has been at the forefront of the legal battle, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing potential measures to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization in response to the downing of Flight PS752. In addition, Canada has launched the Flight PS752 Commemorative Scholarship Program to honor the victims and support Canadian and international students studying in Canada. Despite Iran’s denial of its international legal responsibility, Canada and its international partners remain committed to achieving justice, accountability, and compensation for the victims’ families.