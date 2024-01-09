en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:20 pm EST
Flight PS752: A Quest for Justice Amidst Grieving Families and International Tensions

On the somber anniversary of the shooting down of Flight PS752, an international group has initiated dispute-settlement proceedings before the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Iran. This rigorous legal action, supported by Canada, Britain, Ukraine, and Sweden, brings renewed hope to families of the victims who continue to seek justice for the tragic loss of all 176 lives onboard.

Families Demand Accountability

Four years since the tragic downing of the Flight PS752 by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, the families of the victims remain resolute in their quest for justice. Their grief, raw and profound, echoes in the words of Rehana Dhirani, a victim’s daughter, who bravely shared her agony and frustration with the world. The families’ condemnation of Iran’s handling of the tragedy has been unwavering, fueling their pursuit of justice through international legal channels.

Legal Proceedings Intensify

Undeterred by the challenges, the victim’s nations have lodged a complaint with the UN civil aviation agency against Iran. The complaint accuses Tehran of breaching its international legal obligations and seeks to hold the regime accountable for the fatal crash. In a significant move, the case has been referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), marking a crucial escalation in the quest for justice and accountability.

Canada’s Stance

Canada has been at the forefront of the legal battle, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing potential measures to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization in response to the downing of Flight PS752. In addition, Canada has launched the Flight PS752 Commemorative Scholarship Program to honor the victims and support Canadian and international students studying in Canada. Despite Iran’s denial of its international legal responsibility, Canada and its international partners remain committed to achieving justice, accountability, and compensation for the victims’ families.

0
Canada Law Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
Brookfield Renewable, a leading operator in renewable power and decarbonization solutions, has unveiled the issuance of C$400 million medium-term notes, dubbed Series 17. The notes are set to mature in 2054, carrying an interest rate of 5.318% per annum, payable semi-annually. The issuance will be executed by Brookfield Renewable Partners ULC, a subsidiary of Brookfield
Brookfield Renewable Unveils C$400M Medium-Term Notes Issuance under New Green Financing Framework
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
52 mins ago
Rising Valuations for Top 10 TSX Banks Amid Anticipated Interest Rate Decline
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
57 mins ago
Increasing Complexity of Health Conditions Strains British Columbia’s Healthcare System
Beacon Hill Park Stabbing: Suspect Found Not Criminally Responsible
3 mins ago
Beacon Hill Park Stabbing: Suspect Found Not Criminally Responsible
Gananoque Invites Public Participation in Council Meetings with National Anthem Initiative
4 mins ago
Gananoque Invites Public Participation in Council Meetings with National Anthem Initiative
Delay in Victoria High School Renovation Pushes Back Students' Return
4 mins ago
Delay in Victoria High School Renovation Pushes Back Students' Return
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
2 mins
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
3 mins
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
4 mins
NFL Teams Pursue New Leadership: Commanders Seek Head Coach, Other Teams Make Personnel Changes
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
4 mins
Killeen City Council Debates Removal of Public Comments Section
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
5 mins
Tennessee House Lays Groundwork for Upcoming Session, Democrats' Amendments Rejected
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
5 mins
Washington Commanders' Pursuit of New Leadership Sparks Interest Across NFL
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
5 mins
Anaheim Ducks Trade Jamie Drysdale in Strategic Roster Move
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
6 mins
Golfer Yoon Ina's Suspension Reduced, Set for 2024 Return
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
9 mins
Speech-Language Pathology: Expanding Horizons Beyond Non-Verbal Support
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
10 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app