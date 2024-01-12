Five-Year Sentence for Manslaughter of Off-Duty Police Officer in Nelson, B.C.

In a court ruling that has sent ripples through the community, Alex Willness, a resident of Castlegar, British Columbia, has been sentenced to five years in prison for the manslaughter of an off-duty Abbotsford police officer, Const. Allan Young, in Nelson, B.C., in 2020. The sentencing was handed down on January 11, 2024, by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Lindsay Lyster.

A Notable Career

Const. Young, a Scotland native who moved to Canada in 1997, had a distinguished career. He initially served with the Toronto Police Service before joining the Abbotsford Police Department in 2004. His life was abruptly cut short at the age of 55, when he was fatally injured during an altercation in Nelson while off duty.

The Fatal Incident

The incident took place late in the evening on Baker Street in Nelson, across from the Cantina del Centro restaurant. Willness and some friends were reportedly walking up the street, intoxicated and disruptive. Young confronted Willness, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Willness hit Young three times with his skateboard, once on the head, leading to Young’s death five days later.

Justice Served

Justice Lyster rejected the defense’s claim of self-defense, finding Willness guilty of manslaughter. She took into account mitigating factors, including Willness’s remorse and attempts to overcome alcoholism, as well as his troubled upbringing. However, she also highlighted Willness’s violent behavior and use of a skateboard as a weapon as aggravating factors. Willness was credited with 405 days for time already spent in custody, reducing his remaining sentence to nearly four years. A lifetime firearms prohibition was also added.

The Abbotsford Police Department released a statement following the sentencing, expressing that Young’s death was ‘senseless and unnecessary’. They acknowledged the relief brought by Willness’s conviction but stated that it cannot compensate for the loss of Const. Young to his family and the police department.