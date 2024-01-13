en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Five-Year-Old Child Dies in Murphy Bed Accident: Sûreté du Québec Investigates

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
Five-Year-Old Child Dies in Murphy Bed Accident: Sûreté du Québec Investigates

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded at the Village Vacances Valcartier hotel, located just north of Quebec City, when a five-year-old child lost their life due to a horrific accident involving a Murphy bed. The incident, which occurred on an otherwise ordinary Friday, just after 5 in the evening, forced first responders to scramble to the scene on Valcartier Boulevard, in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier. The young child, critically injured, was swiftly transported to the hospital, but sadly, was declared dead shortly after arrival.

Major Crimes Unit Takes Over Investigation

Given the tender age of the victim and the mysterious circumstances surrounding the incident, the case was immediately escalated to the major crimes unit of the Sûreté du Québec. The authorities wasted no time in conducting interviews with potential witnesses, seeking any piece of information that could shed light on the unfolding tragedy. Alongside these interviews, a police forensics team was swiftly deployed to the scene. Their role? To scour the area for any evidence that might help unravel the circumstances leading to the child’s untimely death.

Seeking Answers Amidst Tragedy

As the investigation continues, the circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain clouded in uncertainty. What is clear, however, is that a life was cut tragically short due to a dreadful accident in a hotel room. A room that, one would assume, should be a place of safety and comfort turned into a grim scene of sorrow. The Coroner’s Office has been notified and will undoubtedly play a critical role in the quest for answers. As the forensic identification technicians examine the scene and witnesses continue to be interviewed, the hope is that the truth will emerge, providing closure to this devastating incident.

0
Accidents Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Water Leak Leads to Car Crash in Benfleet: Repairs Nearing Completion
On the evening of January 9, residents in Benfleet reported a water leak outside a local bike shop. The leak, initially perceived as a minor incident, took a dangerous turn the following morning when it led to a car crash. The water from the leak froze overnight, creating a hazardous layer of black ice on
Water Leak Leads to Car Crash in Benfleet: Repairs Nearing Completion
Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected
20 mins ago
Major Fire Engulfs Wildberries Warehouse in St. Petersburg: Arson Suspected
Surge in Criminal Incidents and Traffic Violations: A Call for Action
20 mins ago
Surge in Criminal Incidents and Traffic Violations: A Call for Action
New Year's Day Tragedy: Fire Claims Life of Dallas County Veteran and His Dogs
10 mins ago
New Year's Day Tragedy: Fire Claims Life of Dallas County Veteran and His Dogs
Over 200 Rescued from Avalanche in Xinjiang: A Tale of Survival and Resilience
14 mins ago
Over 200 Rescued from Avalanche in Xinjiang: A Tale of Survival and Resilience
A Roadblock in Sharjah: Ring Road Closure Following Truck Collapse
17 mins ago
A Roadblock in Sharjah: Ring Road Closure Following Truck Collapse
Latest Headlines
World News
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
14 seconds
Victoria's Rising Stars Shine in NHL 2024 Draft Rankings
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
18 seconds
A Decade of Leadership: The Captaincy Carousel of Punjab Kings
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
1 min
Nottingham Forest and Napoli Negotiate for Midfielder Orel Mangala's Transfer
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
1 min
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
1 min
APCC Secretary Apurba Bhattacharya Resigns from Congress Amid Internal Discord
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
1 min
Kerala Youth Congress President Demands Apology and Damages from CPI(M) State Secretary
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
1 min
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
2 mins
Liverpool FC Eyes Colombian Centre-Back Kevin Mantilla Amid Transfer Window Speculations
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
2 mins
Wolfsburg Withdraws from Race to Sign PSG's Hugo Ekitike Amid High Wage Demands
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
47 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app