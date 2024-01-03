First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign

The city’s first responders, in a show of solidarity and service, stood side by side with Mayor Jyoti Gondek to kick off the annual Sirens for Life Challenge. This campaign, celebrating its twentieth year, is an initiative aimed at encouraging blood and plasma donations from police, fire, EMS, and STARS personnel.

Two Decades of Lifesaving Contributions

The Sirens for Life campaign, now in its twentieth year, has steadily grown in impact and influence. The initiative aims to collect as many as 5,400 blood and plasma donations and attract 500 new donors. Year after year, the campaign has been successful in emphasizing the critical need for blood donations and the vital role that first responders can play in fulfilling this demand.

First Responders Answer the Call

Among those leading by example were the city’s deputy police chief and fire chief, who rolled up their sleeves to contribute to the cause. Their participation underscores the commitment of first responders to give back to their community, not just in times of emergency, but also in ongoing efforts to maintain public health. The sight of these key figures making donations was a powerful testament to the spirit of service that marks the first responders’ professional and personal lives.

How to Join the Challenge

For those inspired to join these lifesavers in their mission, the Canadian Blood Service has made it easy to contribute. Individuals can schedule an appointment to donate blood through their website or mobile app, or by calling the dedicated donation hotline. The call to action is clear – everyone who can donate should consider doing so. After all, it’s not just about donating blood; it’s about saving lives.