en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:55 am EST
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign

The city’s first responders, in a show of solidarity and service, stood side by side with Mayor Jyoti Gondek to kick off the annual Sirens for Life Challenge. This campaign, celebrating its twentieth year, is an initiative aimed at encouraging blood and plasma donations from police, fire, EMS, and STARS personnel.

Two Decades of Lifesaving Contributions

The Sirens for Life campaign, now in its twentieth year, has steadily grown in impact and influence. The initiative aims to collect as many as 5,400 blood and plasma donations and attract 500 new donors. Year after year, the campaign has been successful in emphasizing the critical need for blood donations and the vital role that first responders can play in fulfilling this demand.

First Responders Answer the Call

Among those leading by example were the city’s deputy police chief and fire chief, who rolled up their sleeves to contribute to the cause. Their participation underscores the commitment of first responders to give back to their community, not just in times of emergency, but also in ongoing efforts to maintain public health. The sight of these key figures making donations was a powerful testament to the spirit of service that marks the first responders’ professional and personal lives.

How to Join the Challenge

For those inspired to join these lifesavers in their mission, the Canadian Blood Service has made it easy to contribute. Individuals can schedule an appointment to donate blood through their website or mobile app, or by calling the dedicated donation hotline. The call to action is clear – everyone who can donate should consider doing so. After all, it’s not just about donating blood; it’s about saving lives.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
6 mins ago
Spike in Homicides in Saskatchewan: Offenders Under Legal Supervision Implicated
In a concerning revelation, the Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit has reported a dramatic 50% increase in homicide victims from 2019 to 2023. Remarkably, an alarming 44% of individuals charged with such heinous crimes were already under legal supervision, including bail, parole, or probation, at the time of the offenses. Rise in Homicides and Challenges
Spike in Homicides in Saskatchewan: Offenders Under Legal Supervision Implicated
Toronto's The Only Cafe to Host Unique NO-LO Beerfest
8 mins ago
Toronto's The Only Cafe to Host Unique NO-LO Beerfest
Preserving Heritage Amid Change: Victoria's Chinatown Sees Historic Loy Sing For Sale
9 mins ago
Preserving Heritage Amid Change: Victoria's Chinatown Sees Historic Loy Sing For Sale
Surge in Homicide Rates in Saskatchewan: A Look at Probation Violations and New Bail Provisions
6 mins ago
Surge in Homicide Rates in Saskatchewan: A Look at Probation Violations and New Bail Provisions
RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Moncton Shooting Case
6 mins ago
RCMP Seeks Public Assistance in Moncton Shooting Case
Toronto's 'Castle House' Demolished: An End of an Architectural Era
7 mins ago
Toronto's 'Castle House' Demolished: An End of an Architectural Era
Latest Headlines
World News
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
29 seconds
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
44 seconds
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
2 mins
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
3 mins
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
3 mins
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
4 mins
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
4 mins
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
4 mins
Christian Kirk Gears Up to Return from Injury, Boosting Jaguars' Playoff Hopes
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
5 mins
Melt Bar and Grilled Unveils Healthier Menu with Wrap Options
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
26 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
28 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
37 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
38 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
47 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
50 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app