First National Declares Eligible Dividends, Solidifying its Position in Canadian Mortgage Market

First National Financial Corporation (TSX: FN), known in financial circles by its stock symbol FNFNFN, has made a key announcement concerning its January 2024 dividends. The company has declared these dividends to be eligible under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and corresponding provincial legislation. This news will be of particular interest to the company's shareholders and potential investors, as well as to customers seeking mortgage services in Canada.

A Dominant Force in Canadian Mortgages

First National is not just any financial corporation. It is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a leading entity in the Canadian mortgage sector. This entity specializes in the origination, underwriting, and servicing of prime residential and commercial mortgages. This is not a small operation; indeed, First National Financial LP is responsible for a mortgage portfolio that exceeds $141 billion under administration. This staggering figure places First National as one of the top non-bank mortgage originators and underwriters in Canada.

Top Three Market Share Holder

First National's positioning in the market is not to be underestimated. In the mortgage broker distribution channel, the company ranks within the top three for market share. This is a strong testament to the company's influence, reach, and prominence within the mortgage sector. The status held by First National, its impressive portfolio, and its market share are all significant factors that contribute to its standing in the financial industry.

The January 2024 Dividends

First National has announced a monthly dividend payment of $0.204167 per common share for the period from January 1 to January 31, 2024. These dividends will be payable on February 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2024. The company advises that these dividends will be considered eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated. This announcement is a noteworthy development for current and potential shareholders, giving them vital information for their investment decisions.