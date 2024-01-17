First-Degree Murder Charges in Onion Lake Cree Nation Death Case

In a case that traces back more than a year and a half, two individuals have been apprehended and charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of 46-year-old Abdo Grayman from Onion Lake Cree Nation. The Onion Lake RCMP first received notification of an injured man found in a camper on the Onion Lake Cree Nation on July 1, 2022. The injured man, later identified as Grayman, was rushed to a hospital, where he tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisment

Charge and Arrest

The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crime Unit promptly took on the investigation following Grayman's death, which led to the arrest of Dennis Cardinal, a 21-year-old from Onion Lake, on November 29, 2023. Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of Kimberly Thunderchild, a 30-year-old from Lloydminster, on December 11 in Edmonton.

First-Degree Murder Charges

Advertisment

Both Cardinal and Thunderchild have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged involvement in Grayman's death. First-degree murder is the most serious of homicide charges, implying premeditation or intent to kill.

Upcoming Court Appearance

The defendants are set to make a court appearance at the Lloydminster Provincial Court on January 17, 2024. The court hearing is anticipated to shed light on the circumstances surrounding Grayman's death, as well as the role Cardinal and Thunderchild allegedly played in the tragic event.