First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital

The city of Guelph welcomed its first baby of 2024, a boy named Milo Oldfield, born at the stroke of midnight at the Guelph General Hospital. Milo, weighing a healthy nine pounds and 10 ounces, marks the joyous beginning of the year for his parents, Hayli and Steven Oldfield.

Momentous Arrival of New Life

Milo’s birth was announced just minutes after the New Year began, at 12:08 a.m. Both Milo and his mother Hayli are reported to be in good health. This is the first child for the Oldfield couple, who are overjoyed with their new arrival.

Annual Report on Deliveries

Guelph General Hospital also shared its annual data for 2023. The hospital saw a slight decrease in the number of deliveries last year, with a total of 1,706 babies being born, compared to 1,730 in 2022. The decrease, albeit minor, is noteworthy in the context of population growth and healthcare capacities.

Across the Region

Other hospitals across the region also celebrated the arrival of the New Year’s babies. London Health Sciences Centre announced its first baby, born at 1:07 a.m., weighing seven pounds two ounces. Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington celebrated the birth of Luca Alexander Marino, who arrived at 5:16 a.m., weighing seven pounds and six ounces. His parents, Chelsea MacRae and Matthew Marino, happily welcomed their second child, a brother to their two-year-old son, Adrian.