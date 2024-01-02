en English
First Baby of 2024 Arrives at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
First Baby of 2024 Arrives at Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

As the first minutes of 2024 unfurled, a special moment was recorded at Mackenzie Health’s Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital. The hospital welcomed its first baby of the year, a girl named Mia, just 27 minutes into the new year. Born to parents Katie and Vic, residents of Maple, Mia weighed a healthy seven pounds and 14 ounces at the time of her birth.

A Unique New Year Celebration

Despite a baby being born 13 minutes earlier at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Mia’s arrival marked the first 2024 delivery at the Vaughan hospital. The hospital staff, who had a busy night attending to multiple births across the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), expressed their joy over Mia’s timely arrival. Her parents, overwhelmed with gratitude, described the experience as uniquely special.

The Productivity of Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital, a state-of-the-art facility, had witnessed a remarkably productive year in 2023. Over 3,800 babies were delivered, a significant increase from the 2,650 births recorded at Mackenzie Richmond Hill Hospital in 2020. This increase in births followed the relocation of the Woman and Child program to the new building in Vaughan.

A Hopeful Start to 2024

Mia’s birth, symbolizing hope and renewal, kick-started 2024 at the Vaughan hospital. As the hospital staff looks forward to another productive year, her parents, Katie and Vic, are excited to embark on their journey of parenthood with their newborn.

Canada Health
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

