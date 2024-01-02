First Baby of 2024: A Journey of Hope, Struggle, and Joy for B.C. Couple

At the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day 2024, British Columbia welcomed its first newborn of the year at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. Weighing in at six pounds and 14 ounces, Taylor Stutsky became an emblem of hope and joy for not only her parents but the entire province. Taylor’s parents, Travis Stutsky and Julia Goryn, from Maple Ridge, were overwhelmed with joy as they held their first child, a blessing they had been eagerly awaiting for four years.

From Ectopic Pregnancy to IVF Treatment in Prague

Travis and Julia’s journey towards parenthood was marked by challenges and hurdles. Julia had previously suffered an ectopic pregnancy, a traumatic experience that only solidified their desire to start a family. The couple decided to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF), a decision that took them all the way to Prague due to the affordability of treatments there compared to their home country.

The Reason Behind Choosing Royal Columbian Hospital

The choice of Royal Columbian Hospital as the birthplace for their child was a conscious one, influenced by Julia’s positive experiences during her time in nursing school. Their decision bore fruit when Taylor was born in the same hospital, marking it as the birthplace of the first baby born in B.C. in 2024. This wasn’t the hospital’s first time welcoming the first baby of the year, having also done so in 2019 and 2020.

Cholestasis and Induced Labour at 37 Weeks

Taylor’s birth was a moment of immense relief for the couple, especially since Julia had developed cholestasis, a liver condition that can occur during pregnancy. This complication led to the decision to induce labour at 37 weeks. Despite the challenges, both parents expressed immense joy and gratitude towards the hospital staff and their support system for the successful birth of their daughter.

While Taylor was the first, she was not the only New Year’s baby in British Columbia. Others born on the same day include Ferguson Kenneth Ouellet Mitchell in Victoria, Navy Shae in Kelowna, and Holland Janzen in Burns Lake. Each of these births marking a new beginning and a testament to the resilience and strength of life.