en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

First Baby of 2024: A Journey of Hope, Struggle, and Joy for B.C. Couple

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
First Baby of 2024: A Journey of Hope, Struggle, and Joy for B.C. Couple

At the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day 2024, British Columbia welcomed its first newborn of the year at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. Weighing in at six pounds and 14 ounces, Taylor Stutsky became an emblem of hope and joy for not only her parents but the entire province. Taylor’s parents, Travis Stutsky and Julia Goryn, from Maple Ridge, were overwhelmed with joy as they held their first child, a blessing they had been eagerly awaiting for four years.

From Ectopic Pregnancy to IVF Treatment in Prague

Travis and Julia’s journey towards parenthood was marked by challenges and hurdles. Julia had previously suffered an ectopic pregnancy, a traumatic experience that only solidified their desire to start a family. The couple decided to undergo in vitro fertilization (IVF), a decision that took them all the way to Prague due to the affordability of treatments there compared to their home country.

The Reason Behind Choosing Royal Columbian Hospital

The choice of Royal Columbian Hospital as the birthplace for their child was a conscious one, influenced by Julia’s positive experiences during her time in nursing school. Their decision bore fruit when Taylor was born in the same hospital, marking it as the birthplace of the first baby born in B.C. in 2024. This wasn’t the hospital’s first time welcoming the first baby of the year, having also done so in 2019 and 2020.

Cholestasis and Induced Labour at 37 Weeks

Taylor’s birth was a moment of immense relief for the couple, especially since Julia had developed cholestasis, a liver condition that can occur during pregnancy. This complication led to the decision to induce labour at 37 weeks. Despite the challenges, both parents expressed immense joy and gratitude towards the hospital staff and their support system for the successful birth of their daughter.

While Taylor was the first, she was not the only New Year’s baby in British Columbia. Others born on the same day include Ferguson Kenneth Ouellet Mitchell in Victoria, Navy Shae in Kelowna, and Holland Janzen in Burns Lake. Each of these births marking a new beginning and a testament to the resilience and strength of life.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination

By Sakchi Khandelwal

The Forks in Winnipeg Ushers in New Year with Daytime Family-Friendly Festivities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Canada's Junior Hockey Team Braces for Quarterfinal Clash Against Czechia

By Salman Khan

New York Defeats Toronto in PWHL Opener: A Historic Start to the Season

By Salman Khan

Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Sho ...
@Canada · 18 mins
Toronto Raptors Triumph Over Cleveland Cavaliers in New Year's Day Sho ...
heart comment 0
Public Vandalism Exposes Concerns Over Law Enforcement

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Public Vandalism Exposes Concerns Over Law Enforcement
Winnipeg’s The Forks Shifts New Year Celebrations to Daytime, Emphasizing Family-Friendly Festivities

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winnipeg's The Forks Shifts New Year Celebrations to Daytime, Emphasizing Family-Friendly Festivities
Teddy Blueger on Canucks’ Rise to NHL Pinnacle: An Insider’s Perspective

By Salman Khan

Teddy Blueger on Canucks' Rise to NHL Pinnacle: An Insider's Perspective
New Year’s Day Violence: Stabbings in Burnaby, Shootings in Surrey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Day Violence: Stabbings in Burnaby, Shootings in Surrey
Latest Headlines
World News
ITV Program Spotlights Rising Demand for Food Support and Key Events of 2023
8 seconds
ITV Program Spotlights Rising Demand for Food Support and Key Events of 2023
CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
2 mins
CFIA Issues Recall for Enfamil Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
3 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
New York City Echoes Global Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Violence
3 mins
New York City Echoes Global Solidarity with Palestinians Amid Gaza Violence
Usman Khawaja Advocates for Financial Transparency in Cricket Amid Concerns for Test Format
3 mins
Usman Khawaja Advocates for Financial Transparency in Cricket Amid Concerns for Test Format
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
4 mins
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
4 mins
WWE Raw Day One: High-stakes Matches and Riveting Rivalries Usher in 2024
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
5 mins
The UK's Space Ambition: A Superpower Dream Amid Political Instability
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
5 mins
Short-Term Rentals: The Unseen Impact on College Town Housing Markets
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
3 mins
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
58 mins
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
1 hour
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
2 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
3 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
3 hours
West Wyalong Strikes Gold: New World Record Set in Simultaneous Gold Panning
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Symphony of Lights, Celebrations and Reflection

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app