First Babies of 2024: A Joyous Beginning at Montérégie-Ouest and Erie Shores HealthCare

As the world ushered in the new year of 2024, so did the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) de la Montérégie-Ouest, welcoming the first baby of the year in Montérégie-Ouest. A baby girl, named Kelly-Ann, marked the onset of a new year with her arrival at 2:45 a.m. on January 1, 2024, at the Birth Pavilion of Anna-Laberge Hospital.

The Delightful Arrival of Kelly-Ann

With a birth weight of 3.15 kg, Kelly-Ann brought immense joy to her parents, Alexandra Melo and Patrick Laforest-Ardel. The parents expressed their profound gratitude towards the medical staff, singling out Dr. Bélanger and Dr. Clermont, and the entire unit team for their exceptional work during the delivery.

First Babies of 2024 Across Hospitals

Across the border, the first baby born at Erie Shores HealthCare in 2024 was Derek Eduardo Gonzalez Ruiz, who arrived at 4:52 a.m. on January 1. Weighing in at 7lbs 6oz, Derek Eduardo left his parents, Zoila Ruiz Alceda and Jose Gonzalez of Leamington, overjoyed with his arrival. They expressed their delight, stating, ‘The birth of Derek Eduardo is a wonderful blessing for us to start the New Year.’

The proud parents also took a moment to express their appreciation for the exceptional care team at Erie Shores HealthCare for making their experience memorable. To welcome Derek and his family, gifts were presented by the Erie Shores Health Foundation, donated by local businesses and nurses on the obstetrics unit.

Meanwhile, at Windsor Regional Hospital, the first baby of 2024 arrived at 9:49 a.m., weighing in at 6 pounds 6 oz, adding to the joy of welcoming new life with the new year across the region.