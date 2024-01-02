en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Fire Services’ Battle with Evolving Risks Amid Canada’s Affordability Crisis

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Fire Services’ Battle with Evolving Risks Amid Canada’s Affordability Crisis

On the eve of the New Year, the quiet hum of a Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway train was abruptly disrupted when an e-bike ignited in a burst of flames, a stark reminder of the growing safety concerns surrounding lithium-ion battery fires. This incident forms part of a broader trend in the city, highlighting the unique challenges faced by the Toronto Fire Services in managing risks associated with evolving technology.

Lithium-ion Battery Fires: A Rising Threat

As the use of devices powered by lithium-ion batteries, such as e-bikes and drones, continues to surge, so too does the incidence of related fires. Not only are these fires notoriously difficult to extinguish, but they also pose a significant risk to public safety, particularly in densely populated areas. This recent subway incident served as a stark wake-up call to the potential dangers of these battery fires and has prompted an urgent review of safety protocols.

Traditional Fire Hazards Persist

While the city grapples with the challenges of new technology risks, traditional fire hazards remain a pressing concern. A significant fire at an apartment building near Ottawa’s ByWard Market on the same day displaced 16 people, underscoring the ongoing threats posed by conventional fire sources. A three-alarm fire led to evacuations and road closures, with a TTC bus brought in to shelter the displaced residents.

Canada’s Struggle with Affordability

Amidst these fire incidents, the country faces another pressing issue: the relentless struggle with food and housing affordability. As 2024 dawns, Canadians see no relief in sight. The government’s response to skyrocketing food costs has been a key focus. Grocery chain heads have been summoned back to Ottawa for discussion on the matter. Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne has indicated that price stabilization could take months, while the New Democratic Party (NDP) has called for robust measures to combat the high grocery prices.

Canadian food banks experienced a surge in demand, especially during Thanksgiving, due to the high cost of groceries. The escalating prices have significantly impacted Canadians’ ability to afford traditional holiday meals, casting a pall over the festive season and punctuating the country’s continued struggle with affordability as we step into 2024.

0
Canada Disaster Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing

By Salman Khan

Shannon Prince Retires from Buxton Museum: A New Chapter in Black History Advocacy

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sudden Eruption of Violence: Summerside Man Arrested on 21 Charges in Prince Edward Island

By Sakchi Khandelwal

nanopay Launches Revolutionary Remittance Service for Pakistani Diaspora in Canada

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Peel Region Gears up for Christmas Tree Collection Service ...
@Canada · 4 mins
Peel Region Gears up for Christmas Tree Collection Service ...
heart comment 0
Karla Dixon: A Numbers Expert and Love Interest in ‘Reacher’ Season 2

By BNN Correspondents

Karla Dixon: A Numbers Expert and Love Interest in 'Reacher' Season 2
Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tim Hortons at 60: From Coffee Shop to Canadian Icon
Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens

By Salman Khan

Nick Suzuki: The Rising Star of Montreal Canadiens
Chicopee Ski Resort Postpones Opening Due To Unfavorable Weather

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Chicopee Ski Resort Postpones Opening Due To Unfavorable Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
2 mins
Political Endorsements, Criminal Activities, and Societal Initiatives: A Comprehensive Overview
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
2 mins
Calgary Soccer Team Reinforces Squad with New Signing
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
2 mins
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
3 mins
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
3 mins
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
3 mins
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
3 mins
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
3 mins
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
3 mins
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
23 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
27 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
30 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
37 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app