Fintrac Warns About Increased Money Laundering via Online Gambling

Canada's financial intelligence agency, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (Fintrac), has issued a warning about the surge in money laundering through online gambling platforms. This warning comes in the wake of the growing popularity of online gambling, further propelled by the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2021 legalization of single-event sports betting in the country.

Fintrac's Role and Findings

Fintrac's primary role includes identifying and tracking funds tied to illicit activities. This is accomplished by analyzing millions of pieces of information annually from diverse sources, including banks, casinos, and real estate brokers. The intelligence thus gathered on suspected cases of money laundering is subsequently communicated with law enforcement agencies across the country.

In an effort to understand the trends in money laundering related to online gambling, Fintrac reviewed suspicious transaction reports from 2016 to 2023. The analysis also incorporated data from other financial intelligence units, along with assessments from various organizations.

Money Laundering via Online Gambling

The bulletin released by Fintrac underscores the fact that online gambling platforms offer money launderers numerous methods to deposit and withdraw funds. By doing so, these individuals find it easier to conceal the origins of their money. The bulletin specifically cites the purchase of prepaid cards or vouchers as a common tactic employed by money launderers to deposit money into online gambling accounts. In addition, bank accounts are frequently used to place and layer the proceeds of crime through both licensed and unlicensed online gambling sites.

Unlicensed Gambling Sites and Money Laundering

The bulletin also sheds light on the operation of unlicensed gambling sites, which often send funds to Canada-based accounts. These accounts are typically located in jurisdictions with weak anti-money laundering regimes and secretive banking practices. The bulletin further encourages institutions to remain vigilant and outlines indicators of money laundering through online gambling sites.