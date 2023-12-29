en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

FinTRAC Tightens Grip on Canada’s Big Six Banks; Velocity Trade Secures MAS License

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:23 pm EST
FinTRAC Tightens Grip on Canada’s Big Six Banks; Velocity Trade Secures MAS License

Canada’s Big Six banks are bracing for a shift in the regulatory landscape as the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FinTRAC) announces it will no longer extend leniency to them. This development signals a more rigorous approach to compliance and enforcement of financial regulations by FinTRAC, potentially resulting in heightened scrutiny of the banks’ practices and transactions.

A Response to Regulatory Lapses

FinTRAC’s decision could be a reaction to previous instances where leniency may have led to lapses in the banks’ adherence to regulatory requirements. The Big Six banks, which hold considerable sway in the Canadian financial landscape, will now have to navigate this increased oversight and ensure that their operations are fully compliant with the regulatory standards set by FinTRAC.

Implications for the Banking Sector

This turn of events could carry significant implications for the banking sector in terms of compliance costs and operational adjustments. The Big Six banks, comprising the Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and National Bank of Canada, are significant players in the Canadian economy. Any changes to their operational landscape could ripple across the entire economic environment.

Velocity Trade Secures MAS License

In other financial news, Velocity Trade has secured a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Capital Markets Services (CMS) License. This achievement, which demonstrates its compliance with stringent regulatory criteria, enables it to provide a range of regulated financial products and services in Singapore. This strategic move positions Velocity Trade for significant expansion in the Asian financial markets and bolsters its global financial presence.

The acquisition of the MAS license by Velocity Trade is a testament to its steadfast adherence to global financial regulations, including licenses from reputable international financial organizations. Furthermore, MAS’s issuance of the CMS License to Velocity Trade underscores MAS’s ongoing commitment to the progress of Singapore’s financial sector.

0
Business Canada Finance
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Smart Tax Strategies: Optimizing Your Financial Health in the New Year

By Bijay Laxmi

Car Insurance Premiums Skyrocket, 'Loyalty Penalty' Under Scrutiny

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Cape Town Couple Defrauded in Home Renovation Nightmare

By Israel Ojoko

Crude Oil Sees Annual Decline Amid War and OPEC+ Production Cuts

By Safak Costu

Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation ...
@Business · 35 mins
Walmart Ascends as America's Largest Grocer Amid Inflation ...
heart comment 0
Embark Studios’ The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features

By Salman Khan

Embark Studios' The Finals: Rapid Success, Cheating Problems, and New Features
We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco

By Olalekan Adigun

We Are Bamboo Director Faces Liquidator Demands Following Cryptocurrency Fiasco
Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Philippine Stock Exchange Marks 27.8% Increase in Capital Raised in 2023
Three’s Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Three's Controversial Dividend Payout Amid Price Hikes and Vodafone Merger
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
19 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
25 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
29 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
30 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
32 mins
Political Winds Shift: Polls Hint at Challenges as Biden Resolves
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
34 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
42 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
42 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
43 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
25 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
42 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
45 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app