Finning International: A Potential Undervalued Gem Unearthed by DCF Analysis?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT), a global leader in Caterpillar equipment, recently underwent a valuation analysis using the renowned Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. This rigorous financial tool was employed in an attempt to gauge the company’s investment attractiveness by estimating its fair value. The results were startling: Finning International’s stock appears to be undervalued by a significant 39% compared to the analyst price target of CA$48.22.

DCF Analysis: A Peek into the Process

The DCF method, well-regarded for its mathematical rigor and comprehensiveness, involves forecasting a company’s future cash flows for the next ten years. These projected cash flows are then discounted to their present value, factoring in a company’s growth rates during an initial high-growth period and a subsequent stable growth phase. The analysis employed the Gordon Growth formula to calculate a Terminal Value, assuming a future annual growth rate equivalent to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield, which stands at 1.9%.

The Cost of Equity: A Key Variable

The cost of equity, a crucial component in the DCF model, was set at 8.4%. This figure reflects the volatility measure of the stock, signified by a levered beta of 1.293. With this variable in place, the model proceeded to discount the terminal cash flows, leading to a total equity value of an impressive CA$9.7 billion.

Discounted Stock Price: A Bargain in the Offing?

After dividing the total equity value by the number of shares outstanding, the intrinsic value per share was obtained. This figure indicated a significant discount compared to the current share price of CA$39.0, hinting at a potential bargain for investors. However, it’s crucial to note that the DCF model, like all valuation methods, is not infallible. It is sensitive to the inputs used, such as the discount rate and cash flow projections, and does not account for industry cyclicality or future capital requirements.

Thus, while the DCF analysis paints a promising picture for Finning International, investors are strongly advised to consider additional factors, including market trends, industry performance, and the company’s strategic plans, when evaluating the stock’s value.