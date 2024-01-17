FinCanna Capital Corp. Extends Convertible Debentures Amidst Inactivity

FinCanna Capital Corp., a company once engaged in providing capital to the U.S. licensed cannabis industry, has announced a significant financial amendment. The company has successfully received approval from its Debenture Holders to extend the maturity date of its outstanding Convertible Debentures by an additional twelve months. This applies to debentures initially issued in February 2019 and July 2020, which now mature on January 10, 2025, and February 8, 2025, respectively.

Financial Management Amid Inactivity

Despite ceasing its active business operations, FinCanna continues to manage its financial obligations efficiently. These debentures bear a hefty interest rate of 12% per annum. The mature handling of such financial responsibilities indicates the company's commitment to its financial obligations, even in the absence of active business operations.

Anticipation of Necessary Approvals and Restructuring

Forward-looking statements included in the announcement suggest that the company's management is anticipating necessary regulatory approvals. Simultaneously, they are aiming for a successful restructuring. However, achieving these objectives is not without risk. Potential delays or failures in obtaining regulatory approvals and executing the restructuring plan can pose significant challenges.

Risks and Uncertainties Disclosed

FinCanna has been transparent in acknowledging the risks and uncertainties associated with its plans. The company has disclosed these potential hurdles in its most recent management discussion and analysis. This transparency extends to continuous disclosures filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR. It reflects the company's commitment to keeping its stakeholders informed while navigating through its financial adjustments and potential restructuring.